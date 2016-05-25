Kate Hudson's Under-Eye Treatment Looks Like Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

We've definitely seen our fair share of unusual beauty treatments—fish pedicures, vampire facials (we're looking at you, Kim Kardashian), and using egg mousse as body oil are only a few that come to mind. But Kate Hudson might have just introduced us to the scariest under-eye treatment we've literally ever seen.

No, we're not talking about your standard sheet mask (that probs doesn't scare anyone at this point) or even a gel-like sticker you secure under your eye after a rough night. Kate's under-eye patches are a bit more, um, technical?

First of all, it looks like something out of a sci-fi movie—two patches connected with a wire that ends with a beeper. The actress took to Snapchat to document her experience with this odd beauty gadget, and even though she swears it works, Hudson also says it hurts her eyes a lot.

We believe the exact words she used are: "I am in so much pain." Yikes. But then again, a bikini wax isn't a walk in the park.

Ahh, the things we do for beauty.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.