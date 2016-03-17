Kate Hudson Tests the New Kiehl's Face Mask on Snapchat

Kate Hudson, one of our favoriteÂ celebs to follow on Snapchat, has taken to the app for more than just the filters (although she does play with them a fair share). But now she's doling out skincare tips, too. Last night, sheÂ documented her entire masking experience with the new Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque.

This mask addresses dullnessâwhich we cannot imagine the always-gorgeous Kate Hudson actually having to deal withâbut she goes all-in with her test. She starts the selfie video showing the mask applied all over her face, neck, and chest. SheÂ is clearly prepped to pamper, sporting a wide headband with her blonde hair pulled back, and a towel wrapped around her body.

Once she introduces the mask and the fact that it's her first time using it, she laughs at the fact that it's "such an ugly looking mask." It has a yellowish shade, and the cranberry seeds make it a little chunky, so she's not wrong about its less-than-pretty appearance. But who cares what it looks like if it gets the job done, right? "And if it doesn't work, then thank God for Snapchat's new filter, because that sh*t is awesome," she jokes.

She lets the mask dry, and explains that the next step is to wet it and rub in circular motions so that the cranberry seeds can exfoliate skin. Hudson knows what she's talking about here: not only do the cranberry seeds slough away dead skin, they're also packed with antioxidants and resveratrol, bothÂ anti-aging all stars. The other standoutÂ ingredient, tumeric, helps improve a lackluster complexion and restores a youthful glow.

After the masking is complete, she attempts to wash it off, noting thatÂ the process is "super messy, but that doesn't mean it's not worth it." In the final reveal, her skin looks flawless. But c'mon, it's Kate Hudson! Her final verdict?Â "I'm going to give this mask an A. No, an A-. Because it's messy. But it's a good one." Inspired to try it yourself? you can get it for $32 atÂ nordstrom.com.