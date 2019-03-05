How to Get the Perfect Day-to-Night Smokey Eye Look Using Kat Von D's Amazing New Palette

We are always looking for the perfect day-to-night makeup, and we may have just found it.

Sometimes we want a simple date night look, but other times we want something more glam. Enter Kat Von D: This makeup brand has the perfect products to deliver a dramatic date night look, whether you’re after a rocker vibe or feminine romance.

RELATED: Glossy Is The New Smoky Eye, And Here’s How To Do It

This tutorial will show you how to create a perfect smokey eye with shades of pink from the Kat Von D Lolita Eyeshadow Palette ($39; sephora.com). This makeover is sure to have you feeling sassy, thanks to the bold, unexpected hues. Check out this look that is giving us major smoky eye goals, perfect for both the office and after work.

1. Apply the shade “Con Amour” to outer lid.

2. Press the shade “Recuerdos” onto your outer lash line.

3. Brush the shade “Hermosura” onto lid.

4. Apply “Con Amor” and “Hermosura” to lower lash line.

5. Add a small amount of the shade “Eterno” to your lash line.

6. Blend with clean brush.

7. Apply Kat Von D Lolita Lip Color with a shadow brush.

8. Apply mascara.

To spice up this look even more…

9. Dab Kat Von D Tesoro Glitter Gel on center and inner lids.

10. Line upper lid with Kat Von D Dagger Eyeliner.

11. Stamp the shade “Eterno” onto lower lash line.

12. Add shadow to the outer lid for depth.

13. Apply mascara.

14. Brush Kat Von D Por Vida Lip Liner on outer lip.

15. Press Kat Von D Lolita Glimmer Veil on lips.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter