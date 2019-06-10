Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa is known for her campy, colorful outfits and her kid-friendly songs. But the 16-year-old may have found herself in hot water after the release of her new makeup palette tested positive for asbestos.

On June 6, the FDA released a statement warning people to stop using the product. The makeup kits were quickly removed from the shelves of teen girl accessory store, Claire’s.

“Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled,” FDA wrote on Twitter, along with an image of Siwa’s heart-shaped set. The FDA noted that the warning comes just three months after other products were pulled from Claire’s shelves after testing positive for asbestos. The recalled kit is Batch/Lot No. S180109, which contains eyeshadow, two lip glosses, and nail polish.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

There have been plenty of studies that stress the detrimental impact asbestos can have on people’s health. Asbestos is a group of minerals found in many building materials and is a known carcinogen (cancer-causing substance). It is used much less often today because it has been linked to diseases like lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma, and it can damage the stomach and digestive system if breathed in. Most asbestos exposure occurs when people inhale its tiny fibers or dust particles, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fortunately, if a person were to rub the contaminated makeup on their skin, they would likely know immediately that there is a problem.

“The skin is a great indicator of hazardous foreign substances,” Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City–based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules, tells Health. “If it comes in contact with a hazardous product, your skin would quickly turn red and you would experience irritation and know to stop using it.”

Dr. Jaliman says that unlike breathing in asbestos, which can immediately impact the internal organs, the skin provides a bit of a barrier, making it harder for the substance to enter your body. While you want to avoid getting asbestos-contaminated product on your skin, it’s most harmful to the lungs. If you think you may have been exposed to the asbestos in a skin product, wash that part of your skin immediately and use hydrocortisone to treat any irritation. If the affected area worsens, see a doctor.

While it’s unclear exactly how much asbestos-contaminated the makeup, it’s likely not enough to cause serious, long-term damage.

