Jessica Alba Swears By This Vitamin C Serum for Younger, Brighter Skin

Over the weekend, Jessica Alba posted a series of photos on Instagram that gave us glimpse into her self-care routine, and we are totally taking notes. Once her baby was in nap mode, the actress took the opportunity to chill out and pamper herself. Lucky for us, she also shared her favorite skincare products for getting a gorgeous glow.

Vitamin C serums have become a vital step in our skincare regimen for more youthful-looking skin. But with so many products out there touting different benefits, deciding on one go-to serum can be a little daunting. Alba, being the relatable celebrity mama that she is, helped fans out by revealing her favorite vitamin C serum—drumroll, please—which is Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum ($28; target.com) from her own line.

In her Instagram Story, Alba holds a bottle of Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum and shares that she applies it before moisturizer, noting that it really "brightens skin without drying it out."

The serum is a brightening formula infused with a blend of artichoke and clover extracts and mica for an extra dewy glow. It not only boosts skin radiance for a gorgous complexion, but it's also made without parabens, mineral oil, or fragrance, so it's safe for even sensitive skin types. To use, apply to clean, dry skin after cleansing. Once the serum is absorbed, follow up with your favorite moisturizer or cream.

Alba continued her Instagram Story by sharing even more skincare products she relies on for a healthy glow. In the photos, she's seen relaxing in a bubbly tub wearing a mud facial mask, eye mask patches, and a lip mask.

She started her Instagram Story by shaking epsom salts into a warm bath and then added Honest Calming Lavender Bubble Bath ($11; amazon.com). We love Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Therapeutic Soak ($13; amazon.com), which are made of fast-dissolving crystals to soothe aches, pains, and muscle tension. This Lavender Bubble Bath is a great choice, since it's a plant-based, hypoallergenic, tear-free formula that cleanses your body and relaxes your mind with lavender essential oils.

To buy (from left): KNC Beauty Lip Mask ($25 for 5-pack; urbanoutfitters.com or neimanmarcus.com) and Patchology FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels ($15 for 5-pack; amazon.com)

To rejuvenate tired eyes, Alba applies Patchology FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels ($15 for 5-pack; amazon.com) to her undereye area. Packed with vitamin C, green tea and mulberry extracts, and pearlescent minerals, these eye gels lighten dark circles and illuminate skin for an instant glow around your peepers.

Like many celebrities (Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian West are both reportedly fans), Alba also loves the KNC Beauty Lip Mask ($25 for a 5-pack; urbanoutfitters.com). This deep conditioning mask includes collagen, vitamin E, rose oil, and cherry extract to moisturize, hydrate, and plump lips.

Finally, when she's really treating herself, Alba massages her face with Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller ($95; dermstore.com). This roller uses soothing sonic vibrations to soften fine lines and wrinkles. Smooth a small amount of serum to your skin and you're ready to roll.

