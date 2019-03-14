5 Skincare Products That Jessica Alba Can't Live Without

The A-list mom spills her beauty must-haves to boost lashes, hydrate skin, and more.

Updated March 14, 2019

At 37, Alba is an accomplished actress, successful business woman, and loving wife and mom of three. The founder of the Honest Company, Alba built her business around the idea of creating safe products for the entire family, whether it's diapers or retinol cream. Bottom line: she's ridiculously inspiring and total girl boss goals.

Being crazy busy, we want to know how Alba maintains her healthy glow and flawless complexion. We asked the A-list mom to share the beauty and skincare products she can't live without, and discovered the five products she uses to boost her lashes, hydrate her skin (from the inside and outside), and indulge in a little me time. 

1
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Lush Mascara + Lash Primer

“This product has mascara and lash primer. Both work together to build amazing length and lift. When tested, 94 percent of women agreed their lashes look more defined.”

2
The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Face + Body Lotion

“The sweet-almond scent is incredible, it’s made with naturally derived ingredients, and it moisturizes for 24 hours.”

3
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

“I couldn’t find a clean formula that gave me firmer, smoother skin, so I made it. This is an oil-free, advanced moisture-release cream made with no synthetic fragrances that leaves your skin super hydrated and soothed.”

4
The Little Market Soaking Salts and Sugar Scrubs

“I love a quiet bath where I can have me time. Bonus: The Little Market is a nonprofit founded by women that helps support and empower female artisans all over.”

5
Ultima Replenisher Stick Packs

“Hydration is so key. I always carry Ultima Replenisher with me. It’s an electrolyte supplement I pour into a full bottle of water.”

