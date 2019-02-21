I’ve Tried Countless Body Lotions for Dry Skin—Here’s How This $9 Moisturizer Actually Made a Difference

We use conditioner to soften and hydrate our hair after it gets inevitably stripped by shampoo (however gentle it may be), so why don’t we do the same for our bodies after we cleanse with soap or body wash?

One familiar name in body care is tackling that issue head-on. Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer ($9; amazon.com) is an in-shower moisturizer that works like a leave-in conditioner for your body, except with the added bonus of a slight tanning effect.

With my skin feeling dried out and looking dull after what’s felt like 10 years of winter, this product immediately resonated with me. The concept seemed so obvious, so why wasn’t it a staple in showers like shaving cream or loofahs?

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried countless moisturizing products, and I have a bone to pick with 90% of them. So many are either too fragrant, don’t dry down quickly, or aren’t emollient enough to spread over my skin. Naturally, I wanted to try Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer out for myself to see how it stacked up.

I would qualify my shower routine as ‘moderately involved’—in a hurry, I’ll spend most of my time on my hair, and then just wash the essentials with my go-to non-drying wash, Glossier’s Body Hero ($18; glossier.com). If I’m having an “in-between my toes and in my belly button” kind of shower, I’m pulling out a number of stops to get that squeaky nourished clean feeling.

To fully test Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, I made sure to use all of my best resources, which, for me, starts with an Italy towel ($9 for five; amazon.com). After standing under the hot water for a few minutes, shampooing my hair and letting the steam soften my skin, I’ll buff away dead skin with the exfoliating cloth popular in Korea—the name “Italy towel” comes from the viscose used in the fabric, which is allegedly imported from the European country.

After my legs, arms, and torso are polished to satisfaction, I’ll move on to shaving. Rather than use a shaving cream, I defer to Mario Badescu A.H.A Botanical Body Soap ($8; amazon.com) which provides additional exfoliation and a smoother shave. The tool I use for the actual scraping is a Harry’s razor ($9; harrys.com)—the brand’s subscription model means I always have a few too many spare razor heads lying around, but it also means I can use a super-sharp blade every time I shave.

With virtually all excess skin and hair sloughed off my body, and my skin ever so tender from the stern but loving treatment I’d given it, I was ready to test out the Wet Skin Moisturizer.

Still standing in the shower without having towelled off my damp skin, I applied a dime-sized amount of the white cream to each arm, and a quarter-sized amount to each leg, taking special care not to over-coat the knees, elbows, or ankles. The lotion has a mild nutty smell and a creamy, spreadable consistency. When applied on wet skin, it serves as a sealant in the same way facial moisturizers lock in the hydrating properties of toners.

I applied a 50 cent-sized amount (that’s two quarters worth, folks) to my torso, again taking special care not to let it build up in my belly button or around my armpits. As the product has a gradual tanning effect, it’s best to avoid over-applying on the nooks and crannies that tend to cling onto color more.

When I was done, I immediately wrapped myself in my white towel, without having to wait for the moisturizer to dry down, and got dressed. Unlike other tanning products—even those that go on completely clear—this moisturizer didn’t leave a mark on my towel or clothes.

All day, I couldn’t stop touching my forearms, highly impressed with just how plump (and frankly, relieved) my skin felt. The transepidermal water loss-preventing properties of the product reminded me of the baby oil trick—coating wet skin with mineral oil immediately after a shower—except without the fuss of waiting for the oil to dry down, or getting it all over your linens.

After a single use, I wasn’t exactly bronzed, but I certainly had a new warmth about me. After a second use, I saw the unmistakable glow of a tan forming—and no, it wasn’t the slightest bit orange or splotchy.

The gradual tanning effect of this product was a bonus for me, but if you’re looking for a color-neutral version that’s just as moisturizing, Jergens offers Coconut Oil, Argan Oil, and Monoi Oil varieties.

Reviewers of Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer are as enthusiastic as I am about the product, with over 200 customers giving it five stars on Amazon. One fan writes, “it goes on smoothly & easily!” And many others praise it for the natural-looking color it leaves behind.

Dry skin need a boost? Snap up this in-shower body moisturizer for just $9 on Amazon and get smooth, firm, glowing skin by the weekend.

