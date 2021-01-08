When a skin product has Jennifer Lopez's stamp of approval, pay attention: At 50, the entertainer's complexion is as bright and glowing as ever. Though she recently launched her own line of skincare products, she also has some favorite budget-friendly drugstore buys. In 2016, Lopez [tempo-ecommerce src="https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-spills-her-secrets-for-looking-like-a-perfect-10-at-age-46-its-hard-work/">revealed to People that she loves <a rel=" title="L'Oreal Paris's Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream" context="body" sid=""/] ($15, was $18; amazon.com) —and right now, it's on sale at Amazon. Her recommendation may have been a few years ago, but we'll take any skincare secrets from J.Lo we can get.
L'Oreal's Bright Reveal is no ordinary daytime moisturizer. Not only does it offer SPF 30 for sun protection, it also includes glycolic acid, vitamin C, and pro-retinol, all of which are powerful complexion-brightening ingredients.
People reported that Lopez is a fan of glycolic acid, as it's a powerful exfoliator. "It's been used for decades and is helpful for treating acne, as well as fine lines and wrinkles," William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, previously explained to Health. Vitamin C, an antioxidant, helps repair damaged skin to make it look more even-toned and feel firmer, and pro-retinol, a vitamin A derivative, stimulates collagen production and cell turnover. That's a lot of benefits for one moisturizer—no wonder J.Lo loves it. And with over 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, the product has plenty of other fans, too.
"This moisturizer is like liquid gold," wrote one shopper. "My dermatologist told me I needed to wear sunscreen every time I leave the house so my dark spots wouldn't get darker, so I bought this and it far exceeded my expectations. My dark spots are getting lighter, my skin has a brighter glow, and my skin is not so dry."
Another shopper recommends Bright Reveal for wintertime in particular.
"My skin feels sooo smooth after I apply—never oily. I don't have to suffer through patchy, rough painful winter skin on my face," they write. "I wouldn't say it erases fine lines, but it definitely changes my skin from looking like crepe paper to actual human skin, mostly due to its moisturizing properties. It does brighten in the skin tone in that it adds a little bit of luminescence without looking glittery or shiny." At least 11 other reviewers also mention , and 41 note that it's easy to layer under makeup.
To buy: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream, $15 (was $18); amazon.com
Normally $18, L'Oreal's Revitalift Bright Reveal Day Cream is now even more budget-friendly with a limited-time 17-percent discount. If you're looking for a new hero product to treat your winter skin, this may be the one.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.