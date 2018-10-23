Channel You Inner J. Lo With This Super Easy Half-Up Do

Everyone, and I mean everyone, wants to look like J. Lo. Whether she’s strutting her stuff on the red carpet or showing off her abs in a gym selfie, her look is always on point. One of her go-to hairstyles is the half-updo, or when she pulls the top half of her hair into a bouncy ponytail and lets the rest of her waves flow down onto her shoulders. Now, you can channel your inner J. Lo with this effortless look.

RELATED: J.Lo Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Her Latest Bikini Photo—Here's What She Does to Keep Them Strong

Start by separating your mane at the scalp and hair spraying your roots to give them some extra oomph. We like Kenra Volume Spray ($13; amazon.com). Then grab your curling iron and curl your locks so that they form loose, messy waves. Start with the bottom layer of hair and work your way up.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Is Perfect for Anyone Who's Scared of Cutting Bangs

Next, pull the top section of your tresses into a ponytail on the crown of your head. From here, wrap a section of hair around the base of the ponytail to cover up the hair tie or scrunchie you used. Secure that section of hair around the base with a pin, and wah-lah, you’re officially red carpet ready. Who knew it could be so easy to look so good?

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter