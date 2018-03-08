These Are the 10 Beauty Products Jenna Dewan Tatum Uses Every Single Day

For someone in the spotlight like Jenna Dewan Tatum, looking your best is important. While a lot of celebs rely on a glam squad to doll them up, the actress and dancer has found the products that work for her and is well-versed at applying her own makeup. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's been around enough professionals to know the tricks of the trade. In a recent YouTube video, below, Dewan Tatum shared the products she swears by for her daily 10-minute routine. Here's what made the cut.

At the start of the video, Dewan Tatum stresses the importance of SPF, saying she always puts "tons of sunscreen on" before makeup. After that, she shares the first item she "always starts with," the cult-favorite Cle de Peau Concealer in Ochre ($70; nordstrom.com). She taps it on areas that are prone to discoloration (under the eyes, around the nose, and near the mouth), pointing out that she applies it without a brush to make it "a little more natural and push it in." Sometimes, that's all she'll wear, she says—but on days when she wants a bit more coverage, she uses a Japanese foundation called Suqqu ($130; amazon.com), which has "has amazing yellow toned foundation for olive skin."

Next up, eyes. Dewan Tatum likes Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint in Bronze ($28; bluemercury.com) tapping it on with her finger for a "dewy, smoky eye look that looks young and fresh." Then comes another cult fave—the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler ($18; amazon.com), an important step since she sometimes will forgo mascara as long as her lashes are curled. She finishes her eyes with Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes ($29; nordstrom.com) on both the top and bottom lashes. "I love bottom mascara," she says. "I know some people don't like that, but I love it."

courtesy of manufacturers

To clean up any eye makeup fallout, Dewan Tatum has a "favorite" under eye concealer duo she swears by. First is the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye ($24; sephora.com) followed by Urban Decay Naked ($29; sephora.com). With IT, she swipes it under her entire under eye and angles it down towards her nose; with Urban Decay, she makes two tiny dots and blends them in. "I learned this from a makeup artist on set," she reveals. "It is magical because it immediately takes away dark circles and brightens the area."

For blush, Dewan Tatum gives a shoutout to friend Chrissy Tiegen with the BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette ($46; sephora.com), which she says she uses daily (proof: when she holds it up, it's literally falling apart). She mixes the two highlighters together and sweeps her brush over her cheekbones and jawline, then dabs on the apples of her cheeks with a swirling motion.

courtesy of manufacturers

Then it's Dewan Tatum's "favorite part": brows. Using the spoolie end of the Anastasia Perfect Brow Pencil in Brunette ($23; sephora.com), she brushes up brow hairs and fills in just the tops of her arches to round out the shape. And because she loves a glow, Dewan Tatum uses all three of the powders in the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette ($62; bluemercury.com) on her T-zone to help set everything. She calls this palette "magical, because it's a powder but gives you a candlelight, airbrush glow without looking powdery."

Finally, on her lips, Dewan Tatum whips out RMS Lip2Cheek in Promise ($36; sephora.com) and explains that she uses it on both lips and cheeks. And she's done! So although she calls it her 10-minute makeup look, the video clocks in at just seven and a half minutes, so it's safe to say that anyone could fit this into their morning routine.