Showing off body hair is a trend that's slowly trickling into the mainstream. But there's still a stigma attached to rocking grown-out pits or a thick womanly bush. Now, a new social media movement is shattering that restrictive beauty norm. It's called #januhairy, and women everywhere are taking part by shamelessly posting photos of their body hair online.

In addition to #januhairy, they're also using hashtags like #bodyhairdontcare (yeah, these gals are clever) and #womenwithbodyhair. In their captions, many explained why they stopped shaving. Some say it's given them a serious self-confidence boost, while others simply want to embrace the body nature gave them.

"I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018," the founder of Instagram account @janu_hairy wrote in a recent post. "There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving."

Another user, @themamabell, wrote: "I’m half Lebanese, hairy by nature. When I shave my hair grows back within minutes, it’s truly pointless and a waste of shower time for me considering how much hair I have to groom solely on my head. So I stopped. Eventually I stopped shaving all together because it simply did not benefit me anymore."

Say it with me now, ladies: Body hair is a natural part of being a woman. It's nothing to be ashamed of, and we're done pretending like shaving is the only way to be sexy. The women who have joined this movement are total badasses, and we could not be more here for them. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite shared photos. Spoiler: They all look fierce as ever!

