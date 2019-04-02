Jameela Jamil Posted a Close-Up Photo of Her Boob Stretch Marks for Everyone to See

Body positivity is basically Jameela Jamil's middle name. She's made it her job to take down celebs who promote weight-loss products like detox teas and appetite suppressants, and she always celebrates natural bodies of all shapes and sizes. Her latest Instagram post is celebrating something all women have: stretch marks, specifically boob stretch marks.

"I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks," The Good Place actress captioned a photo of herself tanning topless. "They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness. They are my badge of honour for resisting society’s weaponizing of the female form."

Preach, Jameela! Stretch marks are a natural part of life, and in our opinion, they're beautiful.

Jamil isn't the first celeb to get candid about stretch marks. Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of her stretch marks on Instagram with the caption, "Stretchies say hi!" Reese Witherspoon also opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair about bodily changes after pregnancy, and stretch marks was one of them, of course.

Jamil also threw in a P.S. about sunscreen at the end of her caption: "My face is white because I wear spf 100 sunscreen like a boss," she wrote.

Again, girl knows what she's doing. "A good sunscreen really is the best anti-aging cream you can buy—far better than any fancy department store serum," Robert Anolik, MD, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at NYU School of Medicine, previously told Health.

There you have it, just another example of Jamil being a body-positivity hero. She never disappoints.

