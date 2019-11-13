We know April showers bring May flowers, but how come no one ever warns: October and November temperature dips bring December, January, and February cracked lips? I guess it could be a tad snappier, but the point is, the cold seasons are upon us, and our skin is already bearing the brunt of chilling wind and frigid air.

While it’s still early in the season and your lips might not be unbearably chapped yet, preventative care is often the best way to combat a skin issue. If you wait until the damage is already done, you’ll just be trying to dig yourself out of a hole—which is why we’re stocking up on deeply hydrating skin and lip products now before it’s too late.

And we may have just found the perfect solution for the all-too-common winter chapped lips: Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm ($8; amazon.com). Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers are so in love with this little savior that they’ve given it a perfect five-star review.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $8; amazon.com

This $8 emollient balm treatment is enriched with skin conditioners and antioxidants—like vitamin E and green tea—to protect your lips from the harsh elements and provide relief to the sensitive area all winter long. With SPF 25, you’ll also be protected from harsh UVA and UVB rays (yes, you still need to worry about sun protection in the winter!) while the treatment simultaneously re-hydrates and replenishes your pout.

Many users consider the fast-absorbing balm their go-to cure for extremely dry, chapped lips. One reviewer even described how the Jack Black product reversed months of cracked lips in just one use.

Under a subject line “Less than 24 hour later, Jack Black has helped ease months of lip pain!” the five-star reviewer wrote, “I'm probably jumping the gun as I've only been using this for 24 hours, but as someone who rarely writes reviews, I felt compelled to speak out. For the past three months, I've been suffering from severe dry lips due to medication and a shift in a more natural/clean diet. I've tried everything from steaming my lips with hot towels throughout the day, Regular Vaseline, Vaseline Lip Therapy, and a host of other lip gels and although they would work for about an hour, I'd immediately have chapped lips right away.”

“I applied this for the first time last night before bed,” the shopper continued. “When I woke up, my lips felt soothed and moist. I applied after breakfast this morning and after lunch checked my lips — the cracked skin is completely gone. No more pain to the touch, it's unreal. The light cool crisp tingle (non-burn, but feels like you've eaten 10 peppermint patties at once) is comforting as well. I'm going to keep applying 1-2 per day and then do an updated review, but I'm blown away how three months of torture has been cured or at least heavily amended in less than one day. LOVE IT.”

This review stresses a common point among happy shoppers that, unlike other lip treatments on the market, Jack Black Intense Lip Therapy is so effective, you only need to apply it once or twice a day. Gone will be the days of methodically (obsessively?) re-applying waxy chapsticks every 10 minutes or reaching for your too-thin balm every time you step outside. And the best part? This rehydrating lip treatment will only cost you $8, so the price really can’t be beat for the long-lasting tube.

You can shop the cold weather hero in five scents—Natural Mint & Shea Butter, Grapefruit & Ginger, Lemon & Shea Butter, Shea Butter & Vitamin E, or Black Tea & Blackberry—or opt for the three-piece variety pack (which would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer for the lip balm-lover in your life…).

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: Jack Black Intensive Therapy Lip Balm Holiday Variety Pack, $19; amazon.com

