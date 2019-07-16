This Vitamin C Serum With 5,000 Near-Perfect Reviews Will Transform Your Skin—and It's on Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is upon us, running for a whopping 48 hours for the first time ever. Starting today and lasting until tomorrow, July 16 at 11:59 p.m., PT, Amazon Prime members have countless opportunities to save majorly on everything, from Amazon devices and fitness trackers to healthy home essentials and kitchen goods from top brands. (If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial here or you’ll miss out on all the savings).

Our personal favorite category to shop during Prime Day deals is beauty because, if you didn’t know, Amazon is a treasure trove of high-quality skincare products at affordable prices.

If you’re only getting one product this year, make it a multi-tasting pro that will be the hero of your bathroom cabinet. Whether you realized you needed an addition to your daily regimen before Prime Day started or not, InstaNatural’s Vitamin C Serum ($13, marked down from $18; amazon.com) should jump right to the top of your shopping list—especially since you can get it for over nearly 30% off today. To shop the sale, all you have to do is apply the coupon at checkout, and this skin-saving solution is yours.

To buy: InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum, $14 (marked down from $18); amazon.com

Impressively, this serum has accumulated nearly 5,000 customer reviews on Amazon—way surpassing many other, pricier cult classics, like Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Day Serum and Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum. The InstaNatural serum’s formula is basically a symphony of key anti-aging ingredients, including big-hitters like hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, and sea buckthorn oil. If you don’t know what each notable ingredient is for, let me give you their elevator pitches:

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that can retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Talk about hydrating!

Ferulic Acid is a plant-derived antioxidant that retains and preserves moisture, working to plump the skin and smooth fine lines.

Seabuckthorn oil is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and compounds that can improve skin elasticity, cell regeneration, and overall health when applied topically.

This vitamin C serum has reviewers raving about their skin’s improved texture, tone, and overall freshness, with one reviewer saying, “I have had deep acne scars for about 10 years and have tried every product out there trying to at least minimize their appearance. I have been using this vitamin c serum on my face and the InstaNatural glycolic acid serum on my shoulders (where my scars are more intense) and in two months they have disappeared completely.”

Another five-star customer says, “I noticed that my complexion seemed brighter within a week, and over the past couple of months of using it, I see it’s definitely softened some of my fine lines and balanced areas of uneven skin tone.”

As with all skincare products, InstaNatural’s Vitamin C Serum takes consistent use over time for the benefits to start, so don’t give up! Clearer, healthier, and younger-looking skin is in your future.

