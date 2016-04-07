I Got Eyelash Extensions and Something Really Unexpected Happened

If you're considering getting eyelash extensions, chances are you've done a bit of research. While there are plenty of articles about the process (we actually wrote one a few months ago), there's less information on the aftermathâhow eyelash extensions change your makeup routine, for one. To learn more, I paid a visit to Clementina Richardson atÂ Envious Lashes in New York City and had 100 individual lashes added to each eye. And what happened next was seriously unexpectedâ¦

First, here's the real talkâeyelash extensions look f'ing incredible. Here's a before and after pic Richardson took on her iPhone:

That said, they're not the most comfortable in the beginning. It pretty much feels like you're wearing false eyelashes 27/4, which is expected considering you have fake strands literally superglued to your eyelids. But after 2-3 days, that feeling completely goes away and you don't even notice they're there. Unless, of course, you accidentally rub your eyes in the shower and have a massive panic attack (guilty) because you may have just accidentally ruined them, which brings me to the best part of getting eyelash extensionsâ¦

You really can't rub your eyesâat least, you're not supposed to. It's a hard habit to break, but an important one, not only to extend the life of your eyelash extensions, but also to prevent sagging and other signs of aging. I can't tell you how guilty I was of aggressively rubbing my eyes in the shower after washing my hair. It was probably my worst beauty habit (other than occasionally picking my nails). But now, a couple of weeks after getting eyelash extensions, the temptation is all but gone. And my eyes are already looking bigger, brighter, and more well rested (which may just be the result of the extra set of lashes, but either way, I'm not mad about it).

When it comes to your morning beauty routine, eyelash extensions will definitely shake things up, but in a good way. Let me preface this by saying that I am (er, was) an eye makeup junkieâI honestly can't remember the last time I left the house without a generous coat (or three) of mascara. My guess is middle school. But now that I have extensions, I can go completely makeup free with confidence (and sleep an extra 10 minutes every morning, which is an added bonus).

When I asked Richardson if I could wear mascara with my extensions, all she said was, "Trust me. You won't need to." She was obviously right (also the answer is no, you shouldn't). Tbh, there's no better feeling than waking up in the morning with your makeup basically already done for you. Though if you can't go without a little black eyeliner or pop of shadow, you'll want to take it off with something super mild like Neutrogena's Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover ($4.99; target.com).

Rocking eyelash extensions is a legit commitment, though. You have to apply a special conditioning serum every night to keep them soft (and keep your natural lashes healthy as well), curl them with a heated curler (your regular one will damage them), and brush them out every morning. Plus, you're not really supposed to get them wet, which makes your nighttime face washing routine slightly more difficult (especially if you're a little tipsy... hey, no judgment here). Switching out your cotton pillowcases for silk or a higher thread count is also a good idea since the fabric can harm your skin and lashes. Oh yeah, and you have to go for refills every 2-3 weeks if you decide to keep themâbecause if you wait too long they'll fall out naturally and you'll have to start over from scratch.

As for me? While I don't necessarily see this being a longterm relationship, it's definitely more than just a flingâafter all, I did schedule my refill appointment less than 24 hours after getting them. What can I say? I like being able toÂ literally say, "I woke up like this."

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.