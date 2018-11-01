5 Hyaluronic Acid Serums Dermatologists Love for Hydrated Skin

When it comes to moisturizing your skin, it can be challenging to achieve the perfect balance between hydrated and greasy, especially on hot, humid summer days. To the rescue: hyaluronic acid, a powerful skincare ingredient that can help retain moisture. "It's a humectant that attracts water, hydrating the skin without making it oily," explains William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist. For this reason, serums that contain hyaluronic acid are ideal for those with oily skin. "Many moisturizers are too heavy or can cause acne [for people with oily skin], which is why I love hyaluronic acid gels," he says.

What's more, hyaluronic acid can deliver serious anti-aging benefits—whether or not your skin shows signs of aging. "Millennials should consider including hyaluronic acid to ensure their skin is adequately moisturized and stave off dryness and irritation," says Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist from Austin, Texas. "Older people need hyaluronic acid not only to help moisturize, but also to delay skin thinning, itching, and the overall aging process."

We asked dermatologists to recommend the best hyaluronic acid serums to hydrate lackluster skin. Below, their top picks.

RELATED: The Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin