5 Hyaluronic Acid Serums Dermatologists Love for Hydrated Skin

These hyaluronic acid serums can help your skin retain moisture for a rejuvenated, hydrated complexion.

By Bella Gerard and Health Editors
November 01, 2018

When it comes to moisturizing your skin, it can be challenging to achieve the perfect balance between hydrated and greasy, especially on hot, humid summer days. To the rescue: hyaluronic acid, a powerful skincare ingredient that can help retain moisture. "It's a humectant that attracts water, hydrating the skin without making it oily," explains William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist. For this reason, serums that contain hyaluronic acid are ideal for those with oily skin. "Many moisturizers are too heavy or can cause acne [for people with oily skin], which is why I love hyaluronic acid gels," he says.

What's more, hyaluronic acid can deliver serious anti-aging benefits—whether or not your skin shows signs of aging. "Millennials should consider including hyaluronic acid to ensure their skin is adequately moisturized and stave off dryness and irritation," says Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist from Austin, Texas. "Older people need hyaluronic acid not only to help moisturize, but also to delay skin thinning, itching, and the overall aging process."

We asked dermatologists to recommend the best hyaluronic acid serums to hydrate lackluster skin. Below, their top picks.

1
La Roche-Posay Redermic C Anti-Wrinkle Firming Moisturizing Filler for Sensitive Skin

Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist from Austin, Texas, loves this hydrating serum, which he says delivers both short- and long-term benefits. "I look for products that can give an immediate plumping due to short chain hyaluronic acid, and a longer term moisturizing ability with the longer chain hyaluronic acid and other humectants," he explains.

2
SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

It's not cheap, but this product is "the most consistent" over-the-counter hyaluronic acid serum New Jersey-based dermatologist Jeanine Downie, MD, has found. "It has five different types of hyaluronic acid in it," she says. "And it hydrates the skin without making it sticky."

3
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, recommends this Neutrogena serum. "It contains hyaluronic acid, it's non-comedogenic, and it's incredibly hydrating," she says. Plus, it's wallet-friendly.

4
Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

Dr. Kwan's top pick is this Skinceuticals serum, which he says is perfect for aging skin, since hyaluronic acid can help revive the skin's natural elasticity. "It also has 2% licorice extract, which can help lighten and brighten the skin," he adds.

5
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

It's tough to beat the price of The Ordinary's hyaluronic acid serum, but you won't be sacrificing quality either. To help boost hydration even more, the vegan formula contains vitamin B5.

