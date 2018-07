How to Shape Up Bad Eyebrows

Streicher, a pro at Warren-Tricomi Salon, suggests letting brows grow three weeks so you can see their natural shape. While waiting, keep hairs neat with the($4.50,).Before you pluck, brush hairs up and trim the tips of those that extend beyond the top edges of your brows. “This lets you see the shape better, and you’ll notice you have fewer hairs to pluck,” Streicher says. For a natural look, trim hairs one by one; don’t cut straight across. Try the Sephora Collection Eyebrow Trimmer ($18,).