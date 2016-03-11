How to Pull Off the Bright, Metallic Makeup That's So Hot This Spring

Step up your look this spring with the most flattering new colors for your complexion.
Sunset shades
The metallic of theÂ moment is burnt copper,Â which casts a glow onÂ darker skin. Smudge aÂ shimmery rust aboveÂ your upper lash line, orÂ paint it on your lids with aÂ damp brush for a âsuper reflectiveÂ long-wearÂ finish,â says Los AngelesÂ celebrity makeup artistÂ Brett Freedman. TryÂ Fiona Stiles BeautyÂ Radiant Aqua Eye Veil inÂ Hudson ($22; ulta.com).Â Then blend a brick blushÂ on cheeks and add sheerÂ gold-tinged gloss to lips.
Pretty in plum
Shades of purpleâfromÂ lilac to eggplantâcomplement oliveÂ complexions (the skinâsÂ warm undertones makeÂ it work). Buff a matteÂ plum shadow, like LâOrÃ©alÂ Paris Colour RicheÂ Monos in Violet BeauteÂ ($6; walgreens.com), intoÂ lids. Then go back andÂ deepen the shade atÂ the outer corners andÂ crease to add âpolishedÂ depth,â says Los AngelesÂ celebrity makeup artistÂ Fiona Stiles. On lips,Â opt for violet. âStayingÂ within the color family isÂ striking and modernânot a matchy-matchyÂ no-no,â notes Stiles.
Pastel 2.0
Lavender with a grayishÂ undertone âreads moreÂ edgy than sweet,â saysÂ Stiles. Itâs especiallyÂ great on fair skin. DustÂ a âdirtied-up lavender,âÂ as Stiles calls itâsuch asÂ LancÃ´me Color DesignÂ Sensational EffectsÂ Eye Shadow in DramaÂ ($20; macys.com)âover your lids,Â building it up with twoÂ or three coats for anÂ opaque finish. BabypinkÂ blush is a naturalÂ complement. The twist?Â Add a pop of fuchsiaÂ to your lips. âIt givesÂ an otherwise light lookÂ some attitude,â saysÂ Stiles. We like ButterÂ London Plush RushÂ Lipstick in RebelliousÂ ($22; nordstrom.com).
TealÂ appeal
What is it about this blue-greenÂ hybrid that flattersÂ warm complexions?Â Part jewel tone, partÂ water shade, âit has theÂ brightness to pop onÂ medium skin,â explainsÂ Freedman. First smudgeÂ a teal eyeshadow crayonÂ into your upper lash line;Â try The EstÃ©e Edit byÂ EstÃ©e Lauder EdgiestÂ Kohl Shadowstick inÂ Twisted ($22; sephora.com). Then draw upÂ to the crease, coveringÂ the lid, and blend withÂ a shadow brush to yourÂ desired intensity. PairÂ with a nude lip, whichÂ âvirtually disappears intoÂ skin,â says Freedman,Â âkeeping the look allÂ about the eyes.â