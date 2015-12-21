How to Pack the Perfect Travel Makeup Bag

First off, startÂ with a durable bag.Â Mine is made out of aÂ water-resistant materialÂ that holds up againstÂ wet countertops andÂ other spillsâessentialÂ for sketchy airports orÂ stadium bathrooms.Â The products insideÂ have to be small andÂ mighty to make the cut.Â Iâm running from arenasÂ to shoots all day, so IÂ need stuff that lasts.

Concealer is an absoluteÂ must to disguiseÂ my tired eyes; TarteÂ Maracuja CreaselessÂ Concealer ($25;Â sephora.com)Â stays onÂ without touch-ups. IÂ try to keep my basicsâÂ eyeshadow, blush,Â linerâneutral, thenÂ just switch up myÂ lipstick at night.

RELATED:Â 5 Super-Portable Beauty Products You Need in YourÂ Clutch

Frequent flier MeganÂ Alexander is a correspondentÂ for Inside Edition and CBSÂ Thursday Night Football.