The Best Way to Fight Fine Lines in Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s

Swear by sunscreen. Wear SPF 30 or higher "every day, rain or shine, from January to December," says Dr. Downie. Blocking UV rays prevents collagen—the network of tissue deep within the skin that keeps the surface plump and line-free—from breaking down and creating deeper lines. Dr. Zeichner agrees: "Sunscreen is the number-one treatment to avoid developing lines and aging skin." One study showed that wearing SPF not only wards off UV damage but also improves skin's texture. Got sensitive skin? Look for products with titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide, which are gentler than their chemical counterparts.

Add glycolic acid or salicylic acid to your routine. "These ingredients exfoliate the skin, keeping it smooth," says Dr. Downie. Swipe your skin with a presaturated pad after you cleanse and before you put on sunscreen. One to try: Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix ($13 for 60 pads; target.com).

Wear your sunnies. If you shield your eyes from the sun now, you can save yourself from squinting-induced fine lines later.