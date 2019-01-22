The Only Anti-Aging Serum That Actually Banished My Forehead Wrinkles

One day in my late teens, I looked in the mirror and noticed deep lines starting to appear across my forehead. I quickly realized that I’d never appreciated having smooth and wrinkle-free skin until that moment, and because of my fairly young age, I knew this was just the beginning. So I hurried to the nearest beauty store to look for a fix—I was determined to find an over-the-counter product that could give me the best possible results.

When I explained my problem to the saleswoman, she immediately led me to Dermalogica’s Age Smart Multivitamin Power Serum ($69; dermstore.com or ulta.com). At first, I’ll admit, I was turned off by the price tag—but the saleswoman was adamant about how well the serum worked (and I was sort of desperate) so I decided to give it a shot. Little did I know at the time, this serum would become my go-to product and a godsend for my forehead lines over the years.

Since then, I’ve tried quite a few alternatives—both drugstore and luxury brands—and I’ve yet to find one that works as well on my forehead lines as the Dermalogica serum. It comes in a .75-ounce tube, but a little goes a long way, so I only have to purchase it a few times a year. Every time I use the cream overnight, I wake up with my skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated, which is an added plus during the harsh New York City winters I experience each year. As someone with acne-prone skin, I have to be wary of serums that are too thick or oily, but I’ve used this cream all over my face and haven’t had a breakout from it yet.

RELATED: The Best Over-the-Counter Retinol Creams, According to Dermatologists

If my skin’s feeling particularly tired and dehydrated after a late night out or a long day at work, I slather on even more of the cream and let it work its magic. With antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E included in the ingredients, it’s no surprise that it feels amazing on my skin. And while I can definitely feel the product after I apply it, it doesn’t get heavy, greasy, or sticky—in fact, it’s more like a protective shell that hardens slightly after it dries. I usually opt to wash my face the morning after I use it, though it easily comes off with just water.

According to customer reviews, I’m not the only one who’s completely satisfied with this purchase. “I started using this about two months ago and I'm obsessed,” said one reviewer. “It has evened out my uneven skin tone, reduced the wrinkles around my eyes and lips, and overall has made my skin look amazing considering I was a child of the '60s and laid out in the sun everyday with no sunscreen until at least the late '90s. I'm so thankful to Dermalogica for making this awesome serum. I've tried so many ‘miracle’ products and this is the only one that has done what it said. I'm in love.”

RELATED: The Best Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Under $20

Another customer called this anti-aging serum “magic in a tube” and said, “I love that you only need a little. It leaves my face feeling silky smooth. I only use it at night but you can layer it under your makeup. Been using it a few months now, and I can tell my complexion is definitely more even.”

This serum has been a miracle product for me and my forehead lines—and to me, that makes the price tag completely worth it.

Image zoom Dermstore

To buy: $69, dermstore.com or ulta.com