6 Tricks for Lush, Long Lashes 

Crave a fuller fringe? Pump up your eyelashes up with these super-doable insider tricks.
Done right, lashes have the power to make your eyes come alive. No matter what your eyelashes are naturally like, you can enhance them without a lot of effort. Here, a crash course in making mascara (and a few other handy tools) your very best friend.
1
Reach for the curler
It will help lift the root, opening up your eyes, and make your lashes look longer. Have super-straight lashes? Opt for a heated lash curler, which will help the hairs stay curled all day. Just don’t clamp down too hard or you’ll end up with a severe bend.
2
Apply primer
Yes, it’s an extra step, but it makes all the difference. A primer coats the lashes and helps mascara cling to them, giving you a more dramatic effect that will last far longer than mascara applied on bare lashes. We like Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Base, which adds unbelievable volume. Apply it and wait till it’s dry before you go in with your mascara.
3
Line 'em
If your lashes are sparse, you can fake fullness with eye shadow. “I like to use an angled brush dipped in a dark shade and push it right into the lash line,” says makeup artist Lusine Galadjian, who has worked with Victoria Justice and Ashley Greene. Don’t worry about creating a perfect line—it’s supposed to look natural.
4
Swipe right
The darker the mascara, the better. Galadjian chooses tubes labeled "thickening," "nonflaky," or "volume," a sign that the formula is the right consistency. Try: Elizabeth Arden Lasting Impression Mascara. The tapered wand has a variety of bristles that grab every lash and create a full fan effect.
"If it’s too liquidy, it won’t thicken, whereas drier ones tend to clump," she explains. Swipe on a few coats from root to tip while rotating the wand for even coverage.
5
Be bright-eyed
To look awake like Megan Fox (above), apply mascara to both the top and bottom lashes. Then, for a final coat, wiggle the wand horizontally at the base of lashes, then sweep up and forward. You’ll get volume at the roots without having to glop on too many coats.
6
Separate lashes
To prevent spider lashes, use a separator like MUA Lash Separator. Run it through lashes post-mascara application to separate hairs that may have stuck together.