6 Tricks for Lush, Long Lashes 

The darker the mascara, the better. Galadjian chooses tubes labeled "thickening," "nonflaky," or "volume," a sign that the formula is the right consistency. Try: Elizabeth Arden Lasting Impression Mascara. The tapered wand has a variety of bristles that grab every lash and create a full fan effect.

"If it’s too liquidy, it won’t thicken, whereas drier ones tend to clump," she explains. Swipe on a few coats from root to tip while rotating the wand for even coverage.