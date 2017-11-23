Achieve Your Dream Eyebrows With These 3 Steps

Plan your shape

Using an ultrafine liner (try Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $24, sephora.com), make three dots: Mark the start, directly above the dimple in your nose; the arch, angled out from the edge of your nostril; and the tail end, 45 degrees from the edge of your nose and a bit past where your natural brow ends. (This is Benefit’s technique of brow mapping.)

Pencil it in

Using the dots as your guide, draw tiny strokes with the liner. Light pressure is the key to avoiding a stenciled-on appearance; letting a little skin peek through looks more natural. (If you don’t have any major bare patches, you can skip this step and go straight to step 3.)

Bulk it up

For fullness, use a gel with tiny hairlike fibers (we like Maybelline New York Eye Studio Brow Precise Fiber Volumizer, $9, target.com). Brush toward your nose—in the opposite direction of hair growth—and then brush back. This technique (similar to teasing hair) results in thicker and more believable brows.