How to Find the Best Mascara for Your Lash Type

Know the formula for getting the lashes you've always wanted (and deserved).

Holly Dawsey
May 19, 2015

Your lashes are stick straight

Your fringe fix: A curling mascara. The brush twists to create bend, while polymers help the curl stay put. Slowly roll upward from the base of your lashes.

Try: Benefit Roller Lash Super-Curling & Lifting Mascara ($24, sephora.com).

Your lashes are on the short side

Your fringe fix: A lengthening mascara. Extra-thick pigments coat lashes from root to tip, extending them, and the bristles’ wide grooves separate and gently stretch hairs. Tip: Be sure to wiggle the wand!

Try: Laura Mercier Extra Lash Sculpting Mascara ($25, sephora.com).

Your lashes are a little sparse

Your fringe fix: A volumizing mascara. The formula has heavyish polymers to thicken and boost baby hairs; stiff bristles cling to each lash to create a fanned-out look with a single stroke.

Try: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Miss Manga Rock Mascara ($8, target.com).

Your lashes are very Fine

Your fringe fix: A fiber-filled mascara. Microfibers grab lashes at every angle, and an inky topcoat sets them in place to give the illusion of born-this-fab oomph.

Try: Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit ($15, walmart.com).

