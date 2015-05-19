How to Find the Best Mascara for Your Lash Type

Know the formula for getting the lashes you’ve always wanted (and deserved).

Your lashes are stick straight

Your fringe fix: A curling mascara. The brush twists to create bend, while polymers help the curl stay put. Slowly roll upward from the base of your lashes.

Try: Benefit Roller Lash Super-Curling & Lifting Mascara ($24, sephora.com).

Photo: Lisa Shin

RELATED: Tips to Make Your Eyes Pop

Your lashes are on the short side

Your fringe fix: A lengthening mascara. Extra-thick pigments coat lashes from root to tip, extending them, and the bristles’ wide grooves separate and gently stretch hairs. Tip: Be sure to wiggle the wand!

Try: Laura Mercier Extra Lash Sculpting Mascara ($25, sephora.com).

Photo: Lisa Shin

RELATED: 3 Steps to Beautiful Summer Nails

Your lashes are a little sparse

Your fringe fix: A volumizing mascara. The formula has heavyish polymers to thicken and boost baby hairs; stiff bristles cling to each lash to create a fanned-out look with a single stroke.

Try: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Miss Manga Rock Mascara ($8, target.com).

Photo: Lisa Shin

RELATED: 18 Fashion and Makeup Mistakes That Age You

Your lashes are very Fine

Your fringe fix: A fiber-filled mascara. Microfibers grab lashes at every angle, and an inky topcoat sets them in place to give the illusion of born-this-fab oomph.

Try: Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit ($15, walmart.com).

Photo: Lisa Shin

RELATED: 14 Lifestyle Changes That Make You Look Younger