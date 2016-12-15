How to Master the Perfect Smokey Eye

The Charlotte Tilbury Quick 'N' Easy Smoky Eye Evening Kit has everything you need to achieve a quick smokey eye in one bag, including liner, shadow stick, mascara, and a universally flattering nude lipstick.

As you're applying the products in the kit, Tilbury explains that order matters: "Do your eyes first, then lips, and blush last," she says. "This helps you see how much color you have on and whether you even need blush."