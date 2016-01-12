How to Correctly Fill in Your Straight Brows

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that brows are one of your most important accessories. Season after season, the brow trend continues to grow, but it's difficult to keep up because we all have such different looks. In order to customize your grooming routine to your individual face, shape matters.

If your celebrity brow twins are Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins, and Miley Cyrus, you have straight brows. See below for the best way to fill them in.

RELATED: The Most Popular Brow Shapes in the Country, by Zip Code



For a Natural Look:

1. Brush up and down to find the shape of the brow with a spoolie brush. Once you've discovered the shape, it's easier to properly apply products like a pro.

2. Apply a pigmented brow powder to fill in any sparse areas or gaps in color. This will help to create a polished, yet still natural look. Start at the inner corner of the brow (where the hair is longest) and apply upward strokes to evenly distribute. Recommended: Maybelline New York Brow Drama Pro Palette.

3. Outline the brow with a defining wax pencil and extend the tail ends a bit longer to reinforce the shape. This will open your eyes and properly frame your face. Recommended: Maybelline New York Eyestudio Brow Define and Fill Duo.

RELATED: A History in Eyebrows: The Most Popular Shapes of Every Decade

For a Bolder Look:

4. Use a reflective highlighting powder under the brow and along the brow bone to sharpen the brow line. This will give your look more intensity and definition in a few quick swipes. Recommended: Maybelline New York Brow Drama Pro Palette.

5. Add gel, brushing in the natural direction that the brow hairs grow, feathering them out for an added volume. You can choose to use a clear gel for structure and texture, or a colored variety for even more pop. Recommended: Maybelline New York Eyestudio Brow Drama.

RELATED: Eyebrow Extensions Changed My Face (and My Life)

Watch the step-by-step video:

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.