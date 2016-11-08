Want a more angular look in seconds? With the magic of makeup, you can contour your face and accentuate your natural features, toning your cheekbones, jawline, and nose. And although the Internet might have you believe it’s a tricky procedure, our quick application hack has removed all the guesswork from the makeup craze. Watch the video for a step-by-step guide to contouring.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Apply foundation.

Choose the right bronzer: It should be matte and a couple shades darker than your natural tone.

Draw along cheekbones with bronzer.

Don’t forget a stroke across your hairline.

Dab nose and cheeks with highlighter to finish.