How to Apply Highlighter Like a Pro for Perfectly Glowy Skin

Highlighting is a simple way to perk up your whole face and get a gorgeous glow. Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal shows you the tricks to rocking the trend.

"Highlighting (or strobing) makes your skin look better, younger, plumper, smoother," says celebrity makeup artist and Mally Beauty founder Mally Roncal, who has worked with stars like Beyonce Knowles, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum.

Does the word "strobing" give you visions of an unnatural-looking shine? Thankfully, the over-the-topness will be toned down this season, Roncal says. "The look is less sparkly now, more dewy and luminous."

Here are Roncal's best tips for achieving a red carpet-worthy glow.