How to Correctly Apply Concealer to Cover a Pimple

When pimples pop up unexpectedly, it can totally bring down your entire day. While there are plenty of DIY remedies to get rid of the nasty intruder, the easiest way to deal with that pimple immediately is simply hiding it. And the best way to do so is with a few quick swipes of concealer, which will have you back to looking your best in no time at all. However, if you never learned the best techniques for applying concealer, your cover-up efforts could wind up looking streaky or caked-on. Luckily, there’s a clever way to use concealer that nixes all those problems, leaving your skin fresh and flawless. Watch the video to learn the proper yet simple way to apply concealer to cover that pesky pimple.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Step 1: Start off by applying foundation evenly all over your face.

Step 2: Before you try to break out the concealer, it’s crucial you have a quality product that also matches your skin tone. When choosing the right concealer, be sure to opt for one that has a tacky texture, which is generally in the form of tubes or compacts.

Step 3: After you’ve secured the correct concealer, time to attack that pimple. Start by swiping the product over every curve of the bump. Begin by applying upward, then down, and then from side to side.

Step 4: After you’ve applied your concealer, be sure to blend it in evenly.

Step 5: Admire your glowing, flawless face!