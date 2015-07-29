We Found a Longwear Lipstick That Actually Lasts All Day

When it comes to lipstick, I just don't even try. It takes forever to carefully apply it inside the lines and then manages to end up everywhere (hello, ruined little white dress) but your lips. But long-wear liquid lipsticks that promise hours of an uninterrupted painted pout? Now that's something I could get behind. I decided to put three different brands' claims to the test.

I took three pictures throughout the course of the day, one right after applying in the morning, one several hours later after lunch, and one before leaving work—usually around 6:30 pm. Keep reading to see the results.

The most colorful one

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Bachelorette ($20, sephora.com)

This one wins for best packaging by far. The sleek tube with its signature Kat Von D tattoo-esque scribbles make putting on pink lipstick a little less girly. But on to the lipstick itself: The color glides on smooth and dries to an almost velvet-looking finish. It's loaded with pigment, so you don't need much to cover your entire lips. As with all of these, you only want to apply a thin layer and be sure to let it dry completely (a few minutes should do) before eating or drinking to get the long-lasting effect. While it started to fade on the inside of my lips by the end of the day, I was happy with the lasting power of this one. Plus, the color options (27!) can't be beat.

The test

Photo: Chelsea Burns

The most moisturizing one

Photo: Sephora.com

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Venezia ($24, sephora.com)

My favorite part about this one is how moisturizing it was. Some long-lasting lipsticks can suck the life out of your lips, showing every crease. This one is made with vitamin E and avocado oil so it stays looking fresh the entire time. While the pigment wasn't quite as rich as that of the Kat Von D, it still didn't take much product to fully cover my lips. The application is smooth and easy to control so it won't run away while applying. The finish is mostly matte with a slightly creamy look—like you have on lip balm underneath. This one exceeded the six-hour promise on the package, lasting well until dinner (with only a little fading) at which point it was finally removed by pizza.

The test

Photo: Chelsea Burns

The longest-lasting one, by far

Photo: Target.com

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip 2 Step in Everlasting Caramel ($10, target.com)

If you have commitment issues, this is not the lipstick for you. It promised 24 hours of wear, and I was eager to debunk its claims. But after going into the bathroom to brush my teeth before bed, I looked into the mirror and realized my lips looked the exact same as when I'd put on the lipstick that morning. The color is rich with a matte finish. The double-sided tube comes with the liquid lipstick on one end and a clear balm on the other that can be reapplied throughout the day for a glossier finish. It comes in 24 shades but at half the price of the Kat Von D. The hardest part? Deciding on a color to commit to for a full day! Hands down, my winner.

The test

