7 Super-Moisturizing Honey Beauty Products for Your Skin and Hair

The sweet stuff has been used in beauty routines since ancient times, and for good reason. "Anyone will benefit from implementing honey into their routine because of its antibacterial and moisturizing properties," explains Whitney Bowe, MD, a celebrity dermatologist in New York City. Stock up on these indulgent items.

1
Suave Professionals Honey Infusion 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioning Cream

This drugstore leave-in conditioner is infused with pure honey and does a salon-level job when it comes to repairing damage. What’s more: it acts as a heat protectant. Apply on damp hair and proceed to heat style for shiny strands.

2
Manuka Doctor Replenishing Facial Oil

Add a drop of this oil to your day and night creams for an anti-aging boost, or swipe straight on a clean face for a glowier complexion.

3
Le Petit Marseillais Extra Gentle Shower Creme Lavender Honey

This popular Parisian line recently made its way stateside—and doesn’t disappoint. This scent is particularly soothing for sensitive skin and smells like lavender and honey.

4
Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream

This powerful mix of New Zealand Manuka honey and Korean red ginseng root helps encourage cell turnover and repairs the skin barrier so it appears more radiant.

5
Touch in Sol Feel Like Honey Moon Skin Base

This makeup base delivers a dose of skin-loving honey extract to plump, pamper, and prime—setting the scene for seamless makeup application.

6
Farmaesthetics Midnight Honey Bath & Beauty Oil

For skin that's oh-so-soft, step up your post-bath or shower routine with this luxe oil.

7
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum

Dry winter skin is no match for this super-hydrating serum. The combination of hyaluronic acid and honey leaves skin with a dewy, smoothed-out texture.

