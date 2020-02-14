My 2020 resolutions include an all-too-common goal to adopt a greener lifestyle. In addition to carrying around a metal straw and reusable tote, I wanted to examine other areas of my life that could use a cleanup—namely my beauty routine.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve slowly rotated in a handful of natural options. I ditched alcohol-based toners in favor of Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner ($8; amazon.com) and substituted my drugstore concealers with RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer and Foundation ($36; amazon.com), but one item I couldn’t fathom replacing was my beloved Buxom Mascara.

As a self-proclaimed mascara fanatic, I couldn’t imagine a world without Buxom Mascara ($22; amazon.com). It’s given me 8 years of impeccably luscious lashes, and separating now would be a betrayal. But then I tried Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara ($17; amazon.com) for the very first time—and let’s just say it was love at first swipe.

RELATED: This Mascara Makes My Lashes Look So Incredible That I’ve Been Using It for 8 Years

A staple of Jessica Alba’s clean beauty line, the affordable mascara proves that green beauty is no longer synonymous with subpar performance. In fact, the end result of applying a generous layer of the lash primer and lengthening mascara rivals the appearance of my Buxom-coated lashes. That’s without using traditional ingredients like parabens, paraffin, synthetic fragrances, silicones, and mineral oil.

The all-natural product gets to falsies-like length using a two-pronged approach: It combines a white-hued primer with a glossy-black mascara into one dual-ended wand. The primer acts as a conditioning base, with jojoba oils nourishing the roots to minimize follicle breakage. The beeswax-based mascara is then layered on top to define and lift lashes while adding noticeable length—and the results speak for themselves.

RELATED: The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes

Image zoom Braelyn Wood

Needless to say, I’m already obsessed with this mascara. I do have a few qualms with the brush—it could benefit from additional bristles to add more volume and prevent clumps—but I find the formula easy to manipulate and very long-lasting. Best of all, it doesn’t cling to my lashes like cement, easily washing off with just a bit of cleanser.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer, $17; amazon.com

Along with earning approval from this mascara fanatic, it’s also one of Amazon’s best-selling mascaras with more than 790 perfect 5-star reviews. Like me, reviewers find the formula smudge-proof and flake-free after hours of wear and a safe bet for anyone with sensitive eyes. A self-proclaimed clean beauty aficionado even deemed it “the green mascara to beat.”

In a world where swapping your favorite products with green alternatives often ends in disastrous results, I’m happy to report there’s a clean mascara I *actually* like wearing. While I won’t abandon my Buxom mascara for good—its dramatic volume is still perfect for a night out—this natural pick now has a permanent spot in my everyday routine.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.