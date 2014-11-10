Hollywood's Hottest New Hairstyle: The Wob

Love your lob? Consider rocking the wob.

Hollywood’s hottest haircut just got a major upgrade, and it’s becoming the latest style to sizzle on the red carpet. The wob, which is a wavy, chin or shoulder sweeping look, enhances tousled tresses with effortless romantic curls, easily heating up the day or night—and celebrity stylists are loving it for being youthful and easy to style.

Best of all? It works for nearly everyone.

“It’s a definite favorite among the stars because it’s so young and playful,” says celebrity hairstylist Mika Fowler. “It’s an easy-to-style look and good for every season because it gives you a change without the commitment of going too short. It’s so versatile you can take it from the office to the red carpet and still look great!”

Beverly Hills-based celebrity stylist Nelson Chan also believes this popular look is now hotter than ever.

“The wob is easy to wear and carefree,” says Chan. “The waviness brings out the sexiness in women.”

