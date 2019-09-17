The Exact Products Hilary Duff Uses Every Day for Longer Lashes and Fuller Brows

Hilary Duff just posted her everyday makeup routine (in a detailed 13-minute video) to Instagram, and we are stoked to get a glimpse inside the A-lister’s beauty kaboodle. Some of us might know Duff as Lizzie McGuire, the middle school sensation of the aughts, but we know her today as a loving mama and Younger star. (If you haven’t seen the show yet, prepare to binge all weekend—it’s that good.)

The 31-year-old actress squeezed in some time to share her makeup tutorial, while her young daughter, Banks, took a nap. “Okay, I realize that I’ve been very lazy about showing you how I use my Nudestix. My collection came out with them, Daydreamer, and I was going to show you how I use my colors quickly while my baby is sleeping, and while I have five minutes to myself,” Duff told her fans.

While the purpose of her tutorial is to celebrate the release her exclusive NudeStix makeup kit, Duff can’t help but give a shout out to some of her other favorite makeup items, including her go-to for fuller brows. “This is called Wunderbrow. It’s my favorite. If you guys haven’t noticed, I love a big brow and it really changes the look of my face to bring my brow up,” she said. Her exact pick: Wunder2 Wunderbrow (22; amazon.com), a long-lasting, no-budge, waterproof gel that will up your eyebrow game with just a few strokes. Plus, the application is quick and doesn’t have to be super precise, since brows are meant to be more like cousins than twins, the actress points out.

To seal her brows and give them a little extra oomph, Duff said she then layers on a couple coats of the cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow pomade ($16; glossier.com), a creamy wax formula that offers a flexible hold. Choose from blond, brown, or black to boost the pigmentation of your brows, or opt for Glossier’s clear formula to condition, thicken, and add a healthy shine without adding color.

Finally, Duff completes her look by coating her lashes with the Sisley Paris Mascara So Intense Fortifying Volumizing Mascara ($67; nordstrom.com). “I need to put on a little bit of mascara on my bottom lashes, because my top lashes are so full, because I have sneaky eyelash extensions on right now,” Duff admits. If you’re wondering what makes it *so* worth the splurge, the formula boasts vitamin-rich peptides that lengthen, thicken, and strengthen lashes, and Duff loves how the boosting mascara doesn’t fall or flake onto her face. She’s also a fan of the applicator, which is a comb brush hybrid that evenly distributes mascara and separates lashes to volumize sans globs.

Duff’s everyday makeup routine—which she claims only takes her a cool seven minutes—is perfect for those with limited time to get ready each day, whether you’re sneaking in a morning workout, have an early meeting at the office, or are taking your kids to school. So if you’re looking for a simple morning makeup routine that still makes you feel beautiful, confident, and put-together, just pair Duff’s favorite mascara and brow gels with some tinted moisturizer and a pop of color on the lips, and you’ll be ready to head out the door in mere minutes.

