Here's Why You Should Be Putting Kale Beauty Products on Your Face

A new crop of products pack superfoods like spirulina and kale to refresh your hair and skin.

So-fresh spirulina

Origins By All Greens Foaming Mask ($36; origins.com) bubbles up on skin to draw out impurities, thanks to detoxifying spirulina.

Powered-up parsley

The herb offers more than an intoxicating aroma in Lush Parsley Porridge Soap ($7; lushusa.com)âparsley cleanses as oatmeal exfoliates.

Anti-aging avocado

Help prevent undereye wrinkles with everyoneâs favorite toast topping, found in Kiehlâs Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($29; kiehls.com).

Broccoli boost

Broccoliâin a sheet mask? Yep! This betacarotene-rich ingredient in Leaders Broccoli Superfood Mask ($6; leaderscosmeticsusa.com) softens skin.

Exfoliating echinacea

The grainy mix of echinacea, rice bran powder, and cranberry seeds in Farmacy New Day ($30; sephora.com) gently sloughs away dead skin cells. Just add water!

Soothing aloe

Not just for after-sun: Aloe has healing properties to mend parched lips. Try Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Tin ($4; walgreens.com).

Energizing eucalyptus

A wake-up call for dull strands, the eucalyptus oil in H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus and Aloe Revitalizing Conditioner ($20; available in May) stimulates the senses; vitamins B and E add shine.

Purifying kale

Decongest pores and whisk away makeup with the kale, cucumber and mangosteen in Pacifica Super Detox Wipes ($9; ulta.com).

