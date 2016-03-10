Here's the Mani That Will Be Trending This Spring

Sick of crazy nail shapes and outrageous nail art? You're in luck: "Spring 2016 is all about subtle sophistication,"Â Choi says. "IâmÂ loving the fresh take on pastels. Instead of sheer, theyâreÂ chalky, opaque shadesâsky blue, grass greenâthat give aÂ slight contrast to skin."

And if you want to try a design, keep it simple.Â Choi recommends negative-space nail artâwhere you leave a V empty atÂ the moon of your nail and apply color to the rest. You could also try the "wing" manicure: "It looks really plain, but pops," she says. "To clean up the lines, dip a pointy Q-tip in polish remover." And while a French manicure with a thick white tip is outdated, Choi says you can give it an edgy update with a gray base and thin white line.

For more unique nail art ideas, Choi turns to master painters: âI love to designÂ based on modern art," she says. "I get soÂ much inspiration from JasperÂ Johns, Jackson Pollock, andÂ Matisse. To mimic that kind ofÂ abstract look, dip the tip of aÂ mascara brush in nail polish and dab, dab, dab.â

And when it comes to picking a color, don't gloss over this piece of advice: âSome colorsÂ make your skinÂ look dead rightÂ away," she says. "You have toÂ test the polishÂ on your nail,Â not just hold theÂ bottle nearÂ you.â

Jin Soon Choi's polish picks:

Marc JacobsÂ Beauty Polish inÂ Surrender DorothyÂ ($18; sephora.com)

âWhen Marc Jacobs usedÂ this glittery shade at hisÂ spring show, it broke all myÂ rulesâand worked.â

Jin SoonÂ Top Gloss ($18; nordstrom.com)

âUnless you want to haveÂ an intentionally messyÂ look, topcoat is essential.Â It gives your nails a glossyÂ finish and extends theÂ life of your polish.â

Michael KorsÂ Nail Polish in HintÂ ($18; macys.com)

âA shade doesnât need to beÂ dramatic to have impact. ThisÂ beige was used on models atÂ the Michael Kors show.â

Jin Soon ChoiÂ is a celebrityÂ manicurist withÂ an eponymousÂ nail-care line andÂ the founder of theÂ Jin Soon NaturalÂ Hand and FootÂ Spas in New YorkÂ City. She createdÂ the nail looks forÂ the spring 2016Â runway shows ofÂ Vera Wang, Tibi, and Marc Jacobs.Â Her clientsÂ include TaylorÂ Swift, DrewÂ Barrymore, andÂ Anne Hathaway.