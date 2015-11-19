Here's How to Fake Fuller Lips

Kylie Jenner may have a pout that bears its own envious zip code, but for those of us not willing to suck on a bottleÂ and risk broken capillaries around our gorgeous grin, we called in makeup expert Joseph Carrillo (@josephcarrillo) to show us the easiest way to fake it. His secret? "Make sure you use a brownish, very '90s lip pencil." Our tip: Make sure your teeth are at their whitest, as yellow teeth can draw the lips in, while whiter teeth make your lips look fuller (featured: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, $219.99, philips.com/sonicare).

Step-by Step to Fake Fuller Lips:

1. To get started, over line your lips using a dark nude or brown lip pencil (featured: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, $22; nordstrom.com)

2. Next, equally section out your bottom lip with three vertical lines: One in the middle and one on either side. Do the same with your upper lip, but only use two verticals lines at an angle

3. Then, fill in the sections using a nude lipstick (featured: Tom Ford Lip Color in Nude, $52; nordstrom.com)

4. Finally, add a bit of shine to the middle of each lip and blend in with a lip brush (featured: Fresh Sugar Nude Shine Lip Treatment, $18.50; fresh.com)

