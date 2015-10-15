Here Are the 5 New Lipsticks You Need in Your Beauty Arsenal

Do you have a drawer full of lipsticks you tried on once and never wore again? We tried a TON of lipsticks to find the best. Trust us, you won't be able to get enough of these.
Do you have a drawer full of lipsticks you tried on once and never wore again? You're not alone. That's why we tested the latest lipsticks, balms, and glosses to determine the best formulas to keep lips soft and color-fade free.
You want: High shine, and no stickiness
Photo: Sephora
Try:Â A tinted lip oil. Color-infused and made with essential oils like jojoba, it leaves lips glassy, not tacky.
We Like:Â Sephora Collection Oil Infusion Color & Care ($14; sephora.com).
RELATED: 5 Ways to Make Lipstick Last
You want: A long-wear tint that's not drying
Photo: Amazon
Try: A liquid lipstick. The super-saturated fluid looks wet when appliedâalmost like a gloss-but sets satiny, sans flaking or smearing.
We Like: Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Lip Color (starting at $3; amazon.com).
You want: The perfect pink
Photo: Amazon
Try: A self adjusting shade. It goes on clear, then adapts to your pH to create a hue that flatters your coloring. See the results from our test.
We Like: E.l.f. Gotta Glow Lip Tint ($16; amazon.com).
RELATED: Your Official Guide to Getting Red Lipstick Right
You want: A wearable matte
Photo: Sephora
Try: A soufflÃ©Â formula. The whipped consistency is butter-smooth, delivering opaque color that won't settle into creases or cracks.
We Like: Bite Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream ($28, sephora.com).
You want: Moisture with pop
Photo: Ulta
Try: A balm stain. It offers the hydration of your go-to salve, plus Popsicle-stained color.
We Like: Laura Geller Love Me Dew Moisturizing Lip Crayon ($16; ulta.com).