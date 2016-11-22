6 Herbal Beauty Products for Naturally Glowing Skin

Spice up your skin care with these incredible new cleansers, serums, and creams.
Believe it or not, the latest weapons in the fight for clearer, smoother skin are actually super old-school: herbs and spices such as turmeric, saffron, cumin, rosemary, and thyme contain powerful antioxidants that can help moisturize, brighten, combat acne, and defy signs of aging. Here, six of our favorite new potions (cleansers, oils, creams, and more) that deliver a complexion-saving herbal kick.
1
Turmeric: Arya Essentials Botanical Cleanser
Surprisingly gentle, this cleansing oil helps your skin retain moisture and recover from acne.
2
Black Cumin: Sunday Riley U.F.O.
Finally: an oil that clears clogged pores and curbs breakouts. Instead of overdrying your complexion, it helps keep skin balanced.
3
Rosemary: Weleda Skin Food
Slather this super-nourishing and anti-inflammatory cream on parched, irritated skin from head to toe.
4
Thyme: Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Soft Cream
This seriously hydrating cream not only smells amazing, but it also helps tackle the early signs of aging.
5
Cinnamon: Kat Burki Glossy Lip Treatment
Your lips are in for hydration, a glossy finish, and plumping, too. The best part? No unpleasant tingling, just a fuller-looking pout.
6
Saffron: Korres Golden Krocus Ageless Saffron Elixir Serum
A potent mix of antioxidants and peptides goes to work on aging skin, delivering a hefty dose of TLC.