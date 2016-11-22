6 Herbal Beauty Products for Naturally Glowing Skin

Spice up your skin care with these incredible new cleansers, serums, and creams.

November 22, 2016

Believe it or not, the latest weapons in the fight for clearer, smoother skin are actually super old-school: herbs and spices such as turmeric, saffron, cumin, rosemary, and thyme contain powerful antioxidants that can help moisturize, brighten, combat acne, and defy signs of aging. Here, six of our favorite new potions (cleansers, oils, creams, and more) that deliver a complexion-saving herbal kick.

1
Turmeric: Arya Essentials Botanical Cleanser

Aryaessentials.com

Surprisingly gentle, this cleansing oil helps your skin retain moisture and recover from acne.

available at amazon.com $55
2
Black Cumin: Sunday Riley U.F.O.

Sephora.com

Finally: an oil that clears clogged pores and curbs breakouts. Instead of overdrying your complexion, it helps keep skin balanced.

available at sephora.com $80
3
Rosemary: Weleda Skin Food

Target.com

Slather this super-nourishing and anti-inflammatory cream on parched, irritated skin from head to toe.

available at amazon.com $11
4
Thyme: Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Soft Cream

Sephora.com

This seriously hydrating cream not only smells amazing, but it also helps tackle the early signs of aging.

available at sephora.com $76
5
Cinnamon: Kat Burki Glossy Lip Treatment

Katburki.com

Your lips are in for hydration, a glossy finish, and plumping, too. The best part? No unpleasant tingling, just a fuller-looking pout.

available at bloomingdales.com $28
6
Saffron: Korres Golden Krocus Ageless Saffron Elixir Serum

Sephora.com

A potent mix of antioxidants and peptides goes to work on aging skin, delivering a hefty dose of TLC.

available at sephora.com $98
