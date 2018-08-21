12 Easy Steps to the Healthiest Hair of Your Life

Follow this easy cheat sheet for stronger, shinier strands—stat.
1
Bust buildup
You’ve got to remove residue that could be gunking up your scalp—and possibly inhibiting growth. Go for a salicylic-acid treatment. Our pick: Bumble and bumble Bb. Scalp Detox, which feels cooling and fizzes for a deep clean. Use once a week before shampooing.
2
Wash well
Your journey toward amazing hair begins in the shower. Use a gentle yet powerful shampoo and conditioner like Herbal Essences Detox & Replenish Charcoal System. The charcoal helps cleanse your scalp and strands without stripping them of the natural oils that encourage shine.
3
Rev circulation
A handheld tool like Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager feels amazing (gently press the rubber tips into the scalp) and boosts blood flow to the area, which brings more nutrients to your roots. Use it on wet or dry hair.
4
Stop flaking
No need for shame—dandruff happens to the best of us. For instant relief, after showering, paint on Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-On Treatment, with calming chamomile and peppermint. Its pointed tip lets you target where needed, plus it doesn’t weigh down roots.
5
Work from the inside out
Biotin is thought of as a supercharged vitamin for your hair because it promotes strength and growth. Another all-star ingredient? Keratin, which nourishes and repairs. The best way to get both is with a supplement. Try Olly Undeniable Beauty.
6
Brush right
The natural oils your scalp produces are really good for your hair—they amp up shine and softness. A boar- bristle brush like WetBrush Shine will help distribute those oils from root to tip so you can make the most of them. Try to avoid round or metal brushes, which can snap your hair if you’re not careful.
7
Sleep smart
Tossing while you sleep creates friction between strands and the pillowcase, which can weaken the hair shaft. “Plus, cotton tends to soak up much-needed moisture from hair,” points out Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hairstylist in L.A. Opt for a silk case, and you’ll notice smoother hair after a few snoozes. We love Slip for Beauty Sleep Silk Pillowcase.
8
Eat healthy
According to Dr. Fusco, maintaining a nutritious diet packed with sufficient protein is key to preventing hair from weakening. Your hair is essentially made up of protein, so you need lots in your diet to keep strands fueled and growing. Green leafy veggies will also provide much-needed nutrients.
9
Swap towels
Regular towels rough up your hair cuticle, leading to frizz. Instead, a gentler, ultra fine fiber alternative will smooth it, so hair stays strong and looks shinier. Aquis Lisse Luxe Long Hair Towel is a good one. Bonus: The fabric absorbs water, helping to cut your blow-dry time.
10
Hydrate to the max
Dry strands are dull, so to keep them shiny you need to infuse them with moisture whenever possible. A good way to start: Keep It’s a 10 Blow Dry Miracle Glossing Shampoo and Glaze Conditioner in your shower. The shampoo has Inca-nut oil, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids to help retain hydration.
11
Fake it till you make it
For instant mirror-like shine, apply one to two pumps of a lightweight, oil-based styler, recommends Fitzsimons. “You can use it on damp hair or as a finishing touch to define your ends and combat frizz,” he adds. We like Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil because it doubles as a treatment.
12
Start masking
When tresses are feeling extra thirsty, reach for Garnier Fructis Nourishing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask. The formula contains shea butter and coconut, both of which are great at quenching thirst. After shampooing, just finger-comb the cream into hair and rinse after 60 seconds, or use as a leave-in conditioner.