Health Beauty Awards: 8 Best Hair Products
Want sleek, gorgeous hair? These 8 must-have products will keep your hair looking its shiny best.
Foolproof hair products
After months of slathering and lathering, Health editors and a team of pros picked their absolute favorite beauty products for the face, body, makeup, nails, and hair. We selected a total of 45 amazing beauty buys that aim high, keep it simple, and totally deliver.
Want gorgeous, flowing hair? Of course you do! Here are the best hair products—dry shampoos, hair colors, volumizers, hair oils, and more—to get you there.
Shampoo
L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Restoring Shampoo
($5; ulta.com)
With a reparative combo of ceramides and amino acids, this cleanser "glosses up dry, overstyled hair," says New York City hair pro Paul Cucinello. "Over time, it does real damage control."
Hair oil
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
($48; oribe.com)
Infused with nourishing argan, "the oil melts right into hair, leaving it silky and frizz-free," says Cucinello.
Volumizer
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse
($4; harmondiscount.com)
Gushes Cicinello, "It gives you as-seen-on-TV fullness and touchable hold at an unbeatable price."
Treatment
Clear Scalp and Hair Beauty Therapy Damage & Color Repair 7 Day Intensive Treatment Tubes
($6 for 7; amazon.com)
These tiny tubes are packed with vitamins and hydrating coconut. "Apply one a day for a week, and your hair will be the envy of all your friends," promises Cuncinello.
Conditioner
($8; at harmondiscount.com)
"It tackles split ends, dull color, and dryness," says Cucinello. "And it smells fruity—in a good way."
Hair color
Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice 'n Easy
($8; at ulta.com)
Newly improved, it makes DIY touch-ups easier than ever. Says Cucinello, "The long, angled brush lets you apply color with fewer slipups."
Styling product
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Fine to Full Blow-Out Spray
($10; ulta.com)
This makes any blowout more impressive, "says Cucinello: "It gives even really fine hair remarkable body and shape."
Dry shampoo
Garnier Fructis Volume Extend Instant Bodifier Dry Shampoo
($5; harmondiscount.com)
"It goes on light and invisible on dark hair, too," says Cucinello. That means no powdery evidence if you skip a wash."