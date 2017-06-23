The Secret to Glowing Skin After a Long Flight, According to Hannah Bronfman

Want to get off a plane feeling good and looking gorgeous? Borrow this fitness star's five easy moves.

Lisa DeSantis
June 23, 2017

Thanks to dry, germy cabin air, even a short flight can wreak havoc on your skin. Staying hydrated by drinking water while you're in the air can help—and so can this in-flight beauty inspo from fitness star Hannah Bronfman. Her five-step routine, which she shared on Instagram, ensures that you reach your destination looking bright and glowy.

1
Everyone Hand Sanitizer in Coconut and Lemon

Hand sanitizer is always a must-have, but the genius of this product is that it's a spray made from essential oils, so there's no harsh alcohol to dry out your skin. After boarding, spritz your arm rests and tray table; you'll kill germs that might be lingering from previous passengers.

2
Consonant Life Come Clean Wipes

Now that your hands are clean, swipe one of these bamboo cleansing cloths over your face; it’s much easier than toting around a cleanser. Calming ingredients like chamomile and grape-seed extract will leave skin feeling soft, not sticky or tight.

3
Linne Botanicals Refresh Face Mist

A face mist like this one with aloe vera juice and essential minerals is not only cooling and refreshing, but it will help lock in moisture. It works especially well when you apply something on top of it, as Bronfman does with the hydrating mask in the next step.

4
Embryolisse Hydra-Masque

If you’re cool with wearing a sheet mask in public, more power to you. But for more discreet hydration, this cult-favorite French mask sinks right into skin upon application. No need to rinse off, unless you want to. You’ll notice plumped-up skin with a glowing complexion.

5
Drunk Elephant Lippe

A nourishing balm is key, and this one is packed with natural ingredients such as avocado, cranberry, and marula oils that melt like butter to repair and smooth chapped lips. Apply to your cuticles and other rough patches.

