Halle Berry Just Posted a Bikini Selfie Wearing Her Favorite Anti-Aging Mask

Is seemingly ageless skin just too much to ask for? Clearly. But if you've seen photos of actress Halle Berry recently, you'll be convinced that she's stumbled upon the answer. What is the 52-year-old's secret to her gorgeous complexion?

Berry leads an active, healthy lifestyle (including regular boxing workouts and following the keto diet), which surely helps boost her skin's health from within. But if you've wondered which topical treatments she uses to achieve that famous glow, you're in luck. The actress just posted a selfie where she raved about her favorite anti-aging product: a creamy, white anti-aging mask from Olga Lorencin. (Former Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti is also a fan of the brand.)

"Treat Ya Self Tuesday," she captioned the post. "When in doubt, face masks are EVERYTHING. I personally love @olgalorencinskincare’s ageless mask." Um, where's our invite to Berry's spa day?

Berry's favorite anti-aging treatment is actually a two-step overnight process. Step one is a peel that gently exfoliates for a bright, glowing complexion; step two is a hydrating sleep mask that plumps and illuminates skin.

This winning combination firms skin, minimizes pores and wrinkles, and helps even out pigmentation.

The formula boasts powerful ingredients like succinic acid (a natural plant-based exfoliant) and phytomoist (a moisturizer made from mushrooms). It's also packed with ferulic acid, allantoin, and arginine, which work to neutralize free radicals and prevent damage, calm redness and decrease inflammation, improve skin texture (bye, wrinkles and enlarged pores), and boost hydration.

If you have lackluster skin, you can use this treatment on your face, neck, and décolleté two to three times a week. It works well on all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The best news? Berry's anti-aging face mask isn't exclusive to A-listers. You can pick up Olga Lorencin Skin Care Ageless Facial in a Box online for $98 at dermstore.com or $78 at qvc.com, and get the actress's signature glow overnight.

