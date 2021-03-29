This Woman Microbladed Her Hairline to Hide Her Bald Spots—Here's What to Know About the Procedure

Eyebrow microblading has been a popular beauty trend for a while now. But some people are microblading their hairline and scalp, too. TikTokker Hannah Jarrah (@han.jarr) is sharing her experience, and she posted a video to explain the reasons she's doing it.

Jarrah said that she has hair loss, something she's been insecure about. "It's even a huge accomplishment for me that I'm even talking about this on the internet because it's something that I kept to myself for a really long time," she explained in the video, showing a closeup of the middle part of her hair.

She heard about microblading—a procedure where a technician tattoos the hairline with tiny needles to fill in patchy areas and give the appearance of hair. So she decided to try it and film what her hair looked like after she had the treatment. "My hair looks dark black right now because there's still ink in it," she said after the procedure.

Jarrah also revealed that while she's all for "embracing our insecurities and learning to love what we've got," she knows that it's her decision to microblade, and she's not trying to convince anyone else to take it on. "I'm doing it because it will make me even more confident," she said.

Jarrah microbladed her hairline to hide her hair loss, a condition many women deal with. According to the American Association of Hair Loss, 40% of Americans who experience hair loss are women. So for anybody who's feeling that their scalp is looking a little sparse, it might be an appealing option.

"Microblading is a semi-permanent way to mimic individual strokes of hair strands with strategically placed tattooed ink," Rhonda Q. Klein, MD, dermatologist at Modern Dermatology of Connecticut in Westport, tells Health. While it's more commonly used as a technique on the eyebrows, Dr. Klein says that microblading can also be effective at creating the illusion of hair density in areas that are thinned out along the hairline so the scalp doesn't peek through so noticeably.

"If you've permanently lost hair along your hairline, your only options for restoration are hair transplant surgery or cosmetic approaches like microblading the area under the natural hair to disguise the scalp and create the illusion of hair fullness," she says.

Like any aesthetic procedure, there are some risks to microblading your hairline. Dr. Klein explains that the scalp is covered in blood vessels, so it's an area that's prone to bleeding and is at an increased risk of infection. Plus, the skin on the scalp contains a lot of sebaceous (oil-producing) glands. "Between the sebum and the scalp's frequent exposure to sun and water, your ink is likely to fade more quickly and take on an unnatural hue," Dr. Klein says.

Yes, that's right—microblading doesn't last forever. This type of tattooing is semi-permanent, and the results depend on the individual's skin. In Jarrah's case, she says in her TikTok that her microblading is supposed to last three years.

Jarrah seems pretty happy with her newly inked hairline after only one session (she's having four in total), and she promises to keep her followers on TikTok updated. As with microblading on the eyebrows, the end result is highly dependent upon the skill and savvy of your technician, Dr. Klein says. However, she doesn't generally recommend the procedure for widespread treatment on the scalp and suggests saving it for eyebrows and potentially for only small areas on the hairline.

"If you have thinning hair, see your board-certified dermatologist to determine if it is scarring or non-scarring hair loss, rule out accompanying medical conditions, and understand your options for restoration," she says.