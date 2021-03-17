Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Spring is the ultimate time for renewal—why not start with a fresh new look? We scoured our Instagram feeds and asked top hairstylists from all over the country for the styles they predict will be major for spring 2021 as we emerge from our pandemic cocoons.

Piecey waves

Thanks to the pandemic, which forced us to work and socialize from our living rooms via Zoom, neat and uniform styles are officially out. Professional hairstylist Guy Tang urges you to embrace bed head with piecey, loose waves that jut out here and there. "I love using my Bellami Deepwaver iron to create that specific type of wave," Tang tells Health. "To finish the look, I would recommend using the #mydentity Stardust Shine spray ($28, ulta.com) . It gives the hair a beautiful shiny finish and also helps hold the look and tames flyaways."

Spring-Hairstyles-2021-GettyImages-1255474182 Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Wispy fringe

"This spring, I project that we will be seeing a lot of soft waves and wispy work," Nai'Vasha, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Curl Queen, tells Health. If bangs are your thing, this one's for you—wispy bangs transition well as the weather warms up, creating a light and airy look that won't weigh you down. Put down the scissors, though, and leave this look to a professional stylist who can cut the fringe for you.

The modern mullet

This isn't your typical 80's business in front, party in the back mullet. Nai'Vasha predicts that the style will make a modern comeback with shaggy texture for a face-framing look that's as feminine as it is edgy. "I recommend using the T3 Lucea ID Smart Flat Iron ($235, ulta.com) to achieve this look," says Nai'Vasha. "This iron's long plates and beveled edges allow for easy bends and effortless, soft waves."

Little bob

Queen's Gambit fans, you're in luck—this French-inspired take on the bob is making moves as influencers like Taylor LaShae and runway model Barbara Valente rock the look. The key to this cut is hitting right at the cheek or jawbones, so the style feels young but not too girlish. Bonus: It's a blunt-ish cut that grow out beautifully in the hands of a skilled stylist.

Curly bangs

Who says curly girls can't pull off bangs? We're seeing them do it all over the place as the season gears up. "Bangs can transform any hairstyle to fun, classic, and flirty," Cheryl Bergamy, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Contents Haircare, tells Health. "To maintain this style I suggest using Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray ($25, sephora.com); it gives the hair a firm hold to keep the style in place followed by a drop of Contents Earth Silk Glossifyer for amazing shine and a healthy look [for curls]."