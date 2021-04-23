Mixed Race woman tossing hair , olaplex bond smoother
The Olaplex 6 Treatment Is a ‘Secret Weapon’ for Healthier Hair—and It Has 17,000 Perfect Ratings
“If this is what it takes to make my hair look healthy, sign me up.”
Long, luscious strands is the goal for many, but getting there can be a struggle. It requires maintenance, like regular haircuts, treatments, and maybe even growth serums. And even when you obtain the voluminous tresses of your dreams, you’re not off the hook. It takes the best hair care products to keep your mane strong and healthy, which is why more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers use the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother ($28; amazon.com).
The leave-in styling cream simultaneously hydrates, smooths, and strengthens strands for up to 72 hours while minimizing frizz and flyaways. Applied post-wash, it quickly absorbs into hair to reduce drying time (with or without heat). More importantly, the treatment reverses hair damage caused by excessive heat styling, chemical treatments, UV exposure, or harsh brushing habits to help you grow longer, stronger hair.
Like the rest of the Olaplex lineup, it uses a single patented ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, to relink broken disulfide bonds in the hair. For the regular folk, that means the treatment restores hair from within to give you noticeably softer, smoother, and shinier strands. It sounds straight out of a sci-fi novel, but there’s a reason the brand is beloved by hair stylists, Drew Barrymore, and thousands of shoppers—it actually works.
“Game changer,” wrote a reviewer. “I'm going to start this by saying I truly wanted to hate this stuff, but oh man, [it’s] amazing. I was looking for a product to combat the damage my hair endures. I tried all varieties of expensive products—lotions, balms, heat protectant sprays. Nothing seemed to stop the breakage. Enter: Olaplex No. 6. What a difference! My hair is soft, manageable, and the dry time is shortened. If this is what it takes to make my hair look healthy, sign me up.”
Another raved, “This bond smoother is my secret weapon. I have bleached, over-processed bright blonde hair, which is prone to breakage and split ends. I chopped a good deal of it off because I couldn’t get any decent length without it fraying and looking thin and limp. This bond smoother [eliminated] all frizz, strengthened my hair, and prevented breakage from styling. My hair is thicker and healthier than it’s ever been.”
To buy: Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, $28; amazon.com
Another reason to give the treatment a try? One shopper claimed it restored hair so damaged that it stretched like gum. Talk about a “miracle” product. Plus, it doesn’t cost a fortune at just $28; shoppers estimate it lasts around six months with regular use.
If you’re ready for a summer of “long hair, don’t care,” it’s clear you need to add Olaplex’s No. 6 Bond Smoother to your cart.
