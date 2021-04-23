Long, luscious strands is the goal for many, but getting there can be a struggle. It requires maintenance, like regular haircuts, treatments, and maybe even growth serums. And even when you obtain the voluminous tresses of your dreams, you’re not off the hook. It takes the best hair care products to keep your mane strong and healthy, which is why more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers use the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother ($28; amazon.com).