The Nizoral A-D Anti Dandruff Shampoo Also Treats Body Acne and Foot Fungus—and It Has 15,000 Perfect Reviews
We shed millions of dead skin cells every single day, yet there’s something extra annoying about dandruff. The skin condition doesn’t just leave white flakes on your black clothing; it’s also itchy and uncomfortable. Even worse? Almost 50% of people worldwide are affected by it.
But instead of settling for all-day discomfort, Amazon shoppers have found a solution: Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($15; amazon.com). Trusted by more than 15,000 shoppers, the over-the-counter dandruff treatment is formulated to relieve flaking, scaling, and itching from the root of the problem with just one active ingredient, ketoconazole.
It’s an anti-fungal treatment that can also treat overgrowth on the skin, like athlete’s foot, according to New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. She says the ingredient is also used in prescription-strength products and stops both the flaking and itching associated with dandruff. Plus, it doesn’t come with questionable side effects.
Although the shampoo contains just 1% ketoconazole, it’s enough to cure many reviewers’ dandruff in just 2 or 3 uses. And unlike medicated shampoos that can leave hair dry or frizzy, this one’s salon-approved formula produces fluffier, shinier, and softer strands, according to reviewers. It also lathers well and is gentle enough for dyed or chemically treated hair.
To buy: Nizarol A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $15 (was $18); amazon.com
It’s not just your scalp that can benefit from the Nizarol product: Shoppers say they’ve used the shampoo to tackle body acne and foot fungus, too. Luckily, the shampoo is safe to use on the entire body except for the face, according to Dr. Jaliman. (For that area, try one of these dermatologist-recommended acne treatments instead).
This popular shampoo was previously recommended to us by Shari Sperling, DO, a board-certified dermatologist at Sperling Dermatology, as one of the best dandruff shampoos out there. So it’s not just shopper-approved, but also a trusted pick among professionals.
If you’re ready to wear black again, this anti-dandruff shampoo should jump to the top of your shopping list—especially while it’s on sale.
