Jennifer Aniston became a hair icon in the '90s when she inspired thousands of women to get "The Rachel"—and almost two decades later her status remains. In fact, her hair gets roughly 22,000 Google searches every month as people seek out the secrets to the star's tresses. While there's no way to get Aniston's exact 'do, her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan has revealed one product that'll get you a hair closer: the Living Proof Restore Repair Mask ($38; ulta.com).