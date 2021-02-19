Jennifer Aniston became a hair icon in the '90s when she inspired thousands of women to get "The Rachel"—and almost two decades later her status remains. In fact, her hair gets roughly 22,000 Google searches every month as people seek out the secrets to the star's tresses. While there's no way to get Aniston's exact 'do, her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan has revealed one product that'll get you a hair closer: the Living Proof Restore Repair Mask ($38; ulta.com).
In an interview with Vogue last week, the haircare professional revealed that Aniston uses a conditioning treatment weekly to maintain her strands—and the damage-repairing mask from Living Proof is her go-to pick. The star typically does the treatment on Sundays while watching 60 Minutes and getting a manicure, according to McMillan, which allows the patented formula plenty of time to work its restorative magic. (The brand suggests keeping treatments under 10 minutes.)
Of course, the mask is just one tool in Aniston's arsenal, which also includes the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub ($36; sephora.com), Living Proof No-Frizz Shampoo ($29; livingproof.com), and Oribe Superfine Hairspray ($23; nordstrom.com). But a quick review of the mask's benefits shows why it might be the most important. The fast-acting formula simultaneously repairs destroyed cuticles while preventing future damage through a combination of patented hair technology and unique ingredients.
The brand's signature biomimetic emollient blend—a collection of oils that trap in moisture—work with amino acids to hydrate, smooth, and seal hair follicles. Meadowfoam seed oil and tacuma butter then replenish the hair's natural protective layer to prevent future damage. This results in noticeably softer and shinier strands in just one treatment.
To buy: Living Proof Restore Repair Mask, $38; ulta.com
Equally important is what the mask is made without: parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates. That means it's not only safe for color-treated hair, but can be used on all hair types, including curly. Plus, reviewers with a wide range of hair concerns, from frizz to oily roots, noticed a difference once incorporating the mask.
"My hair has never been so soft and easily managed," wrote one reviewer on the brand's website. "I can't wait until my next trim because I imagine I won't see split ends anymore after finding this product. My scalp gets oily, but my ends are dry and easily damaged. This doesn't weigh down my hair but adds a great amount of moisture and shine."
Another reviewer that called it "hair mask magic" agreed: "I use this stuff after getting my hair dyed. Normally, my hair is so tangly and terrible, but after just one use it's amazing! No more fights with my hairbrush: It rehydrates and makes [hair] look shiny and feel so soft."
Not to mention, Aniston still uses the restorative mask despite giving up partial ownership of Living Proof during its acquisition by Unilever in 2016. It's further proof the mask lives up to the hype—and yet another reason to give the Aniston-approved mask a go.
Unfortunately, the repair mask is currently sold out on the Living Proof website, Nordstrom, and Amazon. A bit of sleuthing revealed that it's still in stock at Ulta, but you'll have to act fast. You won't want to miss your chance to snag Aniston's go-to hair treatment.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.