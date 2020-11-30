Everyone lusts after full, voluminous hair, but the reality is more than 50% of women suffer from hair loss and balding, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Finding the root (no pun intended) of the problem can be a complicated process related to diet, hormones, or disease—and may even require a trip to the doctor or a trichologist. In the meantime, almost 10,000 shoppers are counting on the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($40, was $60; amazon.com) to revive their lackluster strands to their former glory.