Everyone lusts after full, voluminous hair, but the reality is more than 50% of women suffer from hair loss and balding, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Finding the root (no pun intended) of the problem can be a complicated process related to diet, hormones, or disease—and may even require a trip to the doctor or a trichologist. In the meantime, almost 10,000 shoppers are counting on the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($40, was $60; amazon.com) to revive their lackluster strands to their former glory.
The plant-based shampoo and conditioner uses a combination of 17 botanical ingredients—ranging from argan oil to aloe vera—to reduce breakage and promote healthier hair. While some of these additions, like vitamin E and tea tree oil, make regular appearances in beauty products, others are rare ingredients that help give the formula its anti-thinning boost.
At the top of the list is biotin, a vitamin that helps your body convert energy into nutrients. When applied topically, it acts as a moisturizer and coats individual hair strands to make them feel stronger and appear thicker. It’s boosted by the addition of nettle extract and saw palmetto, which are both advertised as DHT blockers.
DHT is a derivative of testosterone that’s been linked to baldness, according to the American Hair Loss Association. It’s believed that too much DHT causes the hair follicle to shrink, which makes it impossible for hair to grow. As a result, blocking DHT is considered an effective way to prevent hair loss. (Note: The FDA has only approved one DHT inhibitor for hair loss, Propecia.)
Although studies on the effectiveness of the shampoo's key ingredients (saw palmetto and nettle extract) to reduce hair loss are limited, Amazon shoppers say the proof is in the pictures—literally. The shampoo has hundreds of before and after pictures from shoppers showing the evolution of their hair after incorporating the anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set into their routine, including entries from a woman suffering from a thyroid condition and a reviewer dealing with alopecia areata.
Of course, a photo isn’t required to understand shoppers enthusiasm for the product. Magic, miracle, and lifesaver were all regular adjectives used by reviewers to describe the haircare set. And with results ranging from less hair in the drain to the shiniest, softest, most voluminous hair shoppers have ever had, it’s not hard to see why.
“I have genetics, previous pregnancy, and hair styling going against me so I was losing a lot of hair,” wrote a shopper. “I wasn't expecting a miracle because of those factors, but I feel that this has helped new growth and diminished the loss of hair. I also love how my hair feels so lightweight and healthy!”
Another reviewer raved: “I bought it a year ago and it went a long way. After I ran out, I tried a few other things. Within a few weeks I noticed my hair did not look as nice: It was very flat and had lost its shine. Bought a refill and within a week my hair looked a lot better. It's a little more expensive, but running out has made me a believer.”
As if you needed yet another reason to be impressed by the shampoo, it’s also made without any parabens or sulfates. That means it’s safe to use on all hair types, including dyed hair, and gentle enough to use on sensitive scalps. Plus, its organic formula is never tested on animals.
Better yet, the anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set is currently on sale for Cyber Monday. While the kit normally retails for $60, you can snag it for 33% off right now. But you’ll have to act fast—other anti-thinning shampoo deals have quickly sold out this weekend.
