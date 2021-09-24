Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo and Conditioner Totally Transformed My Fine Hair in a Month
I've had thinnish hair my whole life. I say thinnish because I have a slight natural wave to my strands that gives them a little bit of body, but nothing head-turning. This hasn't really been a problem, per se, but as I've gotten older, I've noticed that my tresses have started to thin out, which can be due to factors like stress, diet, genetics, and even hairstyling habits.
Watching my hair gradually become lifeless gave me so much anxiety that, one day, I turned to my trusted hair care professional, Lucy Z at Blo Me Away salon in Long Island, New York, for advice on how to save my strands. She recommended I add Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo and Thickening Volume Conditioner to my shower routine.
To buy: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo, $13; nordstrom.com
Why this powerhouse duo in particular? "The Bumble and Bumble thickening shampoo and conditioner works wonders for my clients with thin hair," Lucy tells Health. "They're both lightweight and are able to add volume without weighing hair down and they leave your hair feeling soft but also pliable and able to hold a curl or other style better than fine, thin hair can."
The formulas boast panthenol, a vitamin B5 derivative that strengthens locks and balances moisture, keeping hair hydrated without feeling greasy. And the addition of rosemary oil in the conditioner and aloe in the shampoo—ingredients that are directly connected to healthy hair growth—will help you see results quickly. What's more, Lucy also likes that the shampoo and conditioner are both free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and formaldehyde, so those with sensitive scalps don't have to worry about irritation.
Lucy advises using both the shampoo and conditioner every other day if your hair gets greasy fast, or even every third day. Regardless of how often you choose to wash, this set is safe for all hair types, including color-treated locks. To use, "You'll want to let both sit in your hair for a minute or two before rinsing to let it really saturate every strand," says Lucy. "After about a month, you'll see results."
To buy: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Conditioner, $34; nordstrom.com
Armed with her suggestion, I immediately picked up a bottle of each, went home, and washed my hair. Since I'm still working from home, I've gotten into the habit of cleansing my hair about twice per week, but for the past month, I've followed Lucy's instructions, diligently washing my tresses and letting both the thickening shampoo and conditioner sit for a couple of minutes before rinsing. I did this—for the most part—every other day for exactly a month and am totally blown away by the results.
The loose, natural wave my hair has when it air dries was so exaggerated by Bumble and Bumble's magic products that it was nearly curling at the ends. The weight fels as light as ever, but running my fingers through my strands leaves me with a much more satisfying feeling, in comparison to the thinness I felt before. I've seen parts of my scalp go from visible to full of new growth, and I can see that my hair measures nearly an inch longer today than it did in mid-August. These results have made me a true believer and I'll use Bumble and Bumble's products exclusively now.
But, I'm not the only fan. The shampoo and conditioner set combined has hundreds of glowing reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, who note how the products smooth, soften, moisturize, and thicken hair without feeling oily or heavy. (And customers also reported how much they enjoy the formulas' scents!)
One user wrote of the shampoo: "I use the thickening shampoo and conditioner. This duo definitely gets results! You won't have a lion's mane in a month, but like all good things, it takes time. The overall texture and volume of my hair has dramatically improved! I don't really style my hair, so I have seen positive results, [and] I'd imagine highly-damaged hair would take longer."
"I wash and condition my hair 3-4 times per week. I have very fine hair so it can be weighted down by conditioners quickly, BUT not this one. My hair feels soft and thicker after using it. Plus, it is my favorite scent!" another raved of the conditioner.
And if you're on a budget and can only afford to add one of these hair heroes to your cart, a mom, who struggled with postpartum hair thinning and loss for more than a year, said the shampoo is worth the splurge: "After having my baby, I have experienced postpartum hair loss. I've tried collagen, prenatal vitamins etc., and nothing was showing signs of improvement. I bought this to try and it's been two weeks and my hair feels thicker. Price is steep, but since it seems to be helping with my thinning hair, I will definitely purchase [it] again."
Watch in awe as your own strands go from fine and limp to full, voluminous, and thick after just four weeks with Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo and Conditioner. And I won't even say, I told you so.