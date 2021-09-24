The loose, natural wave my hair has when it air dries was so exaggerated by Bumble and Bumble's magic products that it was nearly curling at the ends. The weight fels as light as ever, but running my fingers through my strands leaves me with a much more satisfying feeling, in comparison to the thinness I felt before. I've seen parts of my scalp go from visible to full of new growth, and I can see that my hair measures nearly an inch longer today than it did in mid-August. These results have made me a true believer and I'll use Bumble and Bumble's products exclusively now.